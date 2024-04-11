“Loves Lies Bleeding:” A24’s Newest Thriller

The independent film and television production company, A24, has returned with their newest thriller/romance, “Love Lies Bleeding.” Starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian, the film was released on March 8 exclusively in theaters. The film is gory, thrilling and — in some very odd ways – romantic.

The film follows Lou (Kristen Stewart), a distant gym manager wanting to escape her small-town life. Shortly into the beginning of the film, we meet Jackie (Katy O’Brian), an eccentric bodybuilder who has dreams of pursuing her body-building goals in Las Vegas. The two quickly form a romantic relationship after their first encounter and become extremely involved in one another’s lives.

Without knowing, Jackie gets a job from Lou’s father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), whom Lou cut ties with years prior. Viewers soon find out that Lou Sr. is involved in a web of crimes that affects his whole family. The film focuses a large amount of time on the family dynamics and how Lou Sr.’s actions have affected his daughter.

Issues soon arise when Lou’s sister, Beth (Jena Malone), is in the hospital at the hands of her abusive husband, JJ (Dave Franco). Lou becomes conflicted about whether to put JJ to a stop herself or let the authorities handle it. Before Lou can decide, Jackie takes the issue into her own hands out of love for Lou. The film quickly becomes a high-speed, crime-filled murder-on-the-run scenario.

Viewers will find themselves unable to look away from the screen. Stewart and O’Brian have standout roles in this film with their fantastic chemistry. While Lou and Jackie may not always be making good choices, viewers will find themselves rooting for the two. Despite the film’s crime-ridden plot, there were moments when the theater erupted with laughter in response to Stewart’s comedic timing and some of the peculiar events that occurred throughout the film.

The thriller drama genre has been seen in Hollywood more times than one can count. Viewers can see this genre in action in hit films like “NightCrawler” and “Infinity Pool.” The film’s plot and storyline aren’t necessarily a new thing, however, all of these films have been male-centered.

“Love Lies Bleeding” adds representation of women in general and goes even further to showcase a lesbian relationship. In an interview with Variety, director Rose Glass said, “I think we liked the idea of doing a romance that was an anti-romance, pushing against the idea that romantic love is this aspirational thing that brings out the best in people.”

The film makes viewers question what love is and to what extent love affects a person’s actions. The film grossed 2.5 million at the box office during its opening weekend. It also received a 7.3 rating on IMDB and rave reviews from fans on various social media platforms. “Love Lies Bleeding” is a captivating film with much-needed representation and standout roles for all actors. In regards to watching the film, it is still available in theaters. It will eventually be released to MAX however, there is no specific date yet.