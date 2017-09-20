Season Premiere: Bojack Horseman

“Bojack Horseman” season 4 confronted its characters’ humanities head on and gave us one of the most honest portrayals of depression, anxiety and finding one’s identity on T.V. to date.

As always “Bojack Horseman” pokes fun at celebrity culture and news media, but this season satirizes the election process with Mr. Peanutbutter running for governor with absolutely none of the qualifications for it. Diane Nguyen struggles at her new job as a blogger for Girl Croosh because she writes political articles about refugee girls that no one reads as she struggles with her marriage to Mr. Peanutbutter. Princess Caroline continues on another downward spiral as she tries to have it all with her career and love life, and Todd struggles with ideas of sexuality and becomes a fashion icon. All the while, Bojack is nowhere to be seen at the beginning of the season, and when he makes it into the season it is heart-wrenching.

With anthropomorphic characters named Bojack Horseman and Mr. Peanutbutter it’s hard to take “Bojack Horseman” seriously, but this show and this season in particular is in the pantheon of T.V. sitcom type shows. “Bojack Horseman” takes the tropes of middle-aged-man crisis, toxic habits and the downfalls of fame and turns them on their head with so much more depth and character development than its counterparts.

“Bojack Horseman” is a very serious, introspective show about depression and trauma and how they affect us and the people around us. It just so happens that the main character is a horse.