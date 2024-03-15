How Resident Students Spend Their Weekends in the Heart of NYC

On any weekday at St. John’s University, the Queens campus has a life of its own. Students fill up the seats in the D’Angelo Center, and it’s utterly fanciful to assume that there will be no lines during common hour in Marillac Hall. Come the weekend, the Mom’s Grilled Cheese you wish to meal exchange goes on a hiatus, and you won’t cross paths with more than half of your classmates.

St. John’s has long recognized its steady rate of commuter and off-campus students.

Accounting for 71% of the student body, this commuter population builds an on-campus presence primarily during the week, as this is when most student activities occur. That’s not to say that students who chose dorm-style living for their temporary homes don’t also set agendas for their days off.

Weekends serve as an opportune time for students to take advantage of individual activities that are either pushed to the margins or are more challenging to carry out during the week.

The Torch spoke with resident students to understand how weekends are spent around campus and beyond.

“I mostly spend my days off in my room and hang out with friends on campus,” said junior resident Quinn Danvers.

Third-year Alexia Autera enjoys spending quality time from the comfort of her dorm with her roommate, Audrey Mendez.

“We usually spend most of our time in our dorm because we’re in the townhouses, so we can make food and binge shows together,” Autera said. “We rarely get downtime during the week with our classes, so especially when it’s colder outside, we like to just chill in the room.”

Those who choose to prioritize schoolwork and student-related responsibilities from Monday to Friday look forward to what could be considered the “three R’s” of an academic sabbatical: rest, recovery and rejuvenation.

For other students like freshman Kaylea Hallam, relaxation happens away from the dorm in her home in New Jersey.

“I go home almost every weekend even though I live in New Jersey,” Hallam confessed. “Almost all of the friends that I made on campus go home, but on the weekends that I do choose to stay, it’s because there’s an event like a party or other plans to go out.”

With limited places to eat and an unpredictable social scene on campus, some students may feel that weekends don’t live up to the away-from-home college experience that they imagined upon admission.

First-year Student Ambassador in-training Rashaun Gardner has a different narrative to tell on behalf of residential Johnnies as he believes that the “activities are endless.”

Continuous sports events throughout the school year, discounted excursions provided by the university and location is enough to cater to Gardner’s expectations for the weekend.

“There’s always something to do on any given weekend at St. John’s,” Gardner expressed. “Students can go to campus concierge to get a discounted sports or broadway show ticket with Manhattan being a short train ride away.”

SJU has never shied away from promoting its location as “metropolitan,” representing one of the four pillars in its mission statement.

Jessica Scala, who has lived on campus for three years, uses her off days to spend time with friends “in the city or other parts of Queens, like Forest Hills.”

She makes full use of everything available to a residential Johnnie as her Saturday and Sunday mornings are dedicated to the Dunkin’ meal exchange, while nights are for “exploring and enjoying the city around us.”

Living in the heart of NYC allows students like Scala to engage in activities that wouldn’t be as easily accessible to her at home, like live shows and concerts. While a starting point is established, location additionally provides her with the opportunity to venture to different destinations such as local shops and restaurants.

For students who assume that adventuring their surroundings always comes with a cost — think again. Experience lends itself to visitors of the city, and at a budget-friendly price. A scenic stroll through Central Park, museum free days, and visiting a celebrated area rooted deeply with culture such as Chinatown are all ways that Johnnies can immerse themselves into the city that they handpicked for their college years.

For some, dorms serve as sanctuaries. To others, there is a love-hate relationship that exists between them and their temporary home. Living at a school in one of the five bustling boroughs can also extend a hand to students by serving as a place where in-class academic excellence is accomplished on weekdays, and an infinite array of social opportunities and activities are invited on weekends.