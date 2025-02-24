Three Black SJU Student Leaders Who are Breaking Barriers

In a world where only five percent of executives at top companies are Black, with the percentage of Black women in roles being even lower, the fear of setbacks can be debilitating.

Or, as shown by these students, it can be an inspiration to defy these statistics and cultivate community in higher leadership roles.

The Torch spoke with three prominent Black female student leaders to learn how their background shapes the roles they have embraced.

Jeneé Raymond is a junior leading the top position of St. John’s Pan-African Student Coalition, Haraya. Serving as their president, she shared how the community she is involved in has propelled her passion for leadership:

“I didn’t really know how much it meant to me until I got to this campus and I found my place in Haraya, and then I realized this is something that I enjoy doing.

It’s not only being there and being in Black spaces but also creating spaces for other Black people,” she said.

Stating how fulfilling it is to see people coming together in meetings and for events, Raymond emphasized the importance of having conversations about community happenings. Her major goal is “encouraging more Black students to get involved.”

Noting how there has been more diverse involvement as her time at St. John’s progressed, Raymond is hoping to see and inspire even more as she continues her academic journey.

Her goal in fostering more Black leadership relates to having more “voice in different spaces,” especially in higher roles.

When asked why diversity is so significant on college campuses, Raymond said:

“It lies not only in the connections and the networking you can have but the way that it branches you out to so many different places.”

Crediting her time in Haraya for the opportunities she has been presented with, Raymond emphasized how important it is to put yourself out there since she never knew that she would end up in this role.

Speaking on DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), she stressed the significance of knowledge and having important conversations during times of uncertainty:

“The more knowledge and education you have about this topic the more you’re able to understand it, the more you’re able to see how it directly affects you and other people, your peers, your friends, your family and all these other things.”

To learn more, visit Haraya’s Instagram here.

Junior Ava Wilson, secretary of Student Government Inc. (SGi), wants others to know one specific thing about her:

“I want people to see that I’m a person who cares about other people.”

Beginning her journey as a Senator and Political Action Chair for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in her sophomore year, Wilson was focused on fostering an environment of inclusion.

Noting how “there was not a lot of diversity,” she expressed how she could “count the amount of people that looked like me on one hand.”

When asked what influenced her in continuing to rise in leadership, Wilson said:

“I was tired of letting things just be the way they are, simply because this is how it has always been. How can I make something better? How can I be a part of that change,” she said.

Not only is the secretary representing students of color, but specifically Black women as well. Affirming that “We always need another Black woman in the leadership atmosphere,” Wilson is contributing to this positive change through her position.

Working towards creating more seats at the table for women, she asks, “How do we encourage women to want to run, if we don’t even give them the environment to feel safe to run?”

Focusing on comfortability and inclusion, the goal of this student leader is to encourage belonging, specifically encouraging students to feel they belong. Through fulfilling her role to help students, Wilson is as personal as possible when communicating with her peers:

“What brought you to St John’s? What is keeping you here and why? What do you want to do? How can I help you see that you belong here?”

To learn more about the organization, visit their website here.

Senior Madison Coombs has been the president of SJU’s fashion club, Red House, for two semesters. From their annual fashion show to modeling workshops, the organization allows for creative expression on the St. John’s campus.

“I wanted the club to be very inclusive and diverse,” was Coombs’ opening statement.

She added that by “being a Black woman, I wanted everyone to feel welcome” and rejected the idea there was a certain type of person preferred in their organization while encouraging inclusion.

When asked about the importance of diverse leadership on campus, Coombs responded:

“I think it inspires other people who maybe, in the past, have felt like they weren’t seen or heard due to their race. They may have felt overlooked because of it. It’s nice to be in a position to inspire other people to want to be in presidential or higher leadership roles.”

Fighting to “break the stereotypes and stigmas,” the president emphasized how being a woman of color can create doubt surrounding her voice being “respected or understood.”

To Coombs, being that voice and example for others is what continuously inspires her dedication to her role and organization.

She highlighted the self-doubt that can occur for Black women holding positions of power while demonstrating the falsehood behind these feelings:

“My younger self probably wouldn’t have ever thought I would be able to hold a position like this, given what I grew up seeing or hearing. So I think it’s nice to prove myself wrong in a way.”

More information about the club can be found on their Instagram.