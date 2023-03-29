How Red House is Changing the Fashion Landscape at St. John’s

Representing the ever-changing world of fashion, St. John’s student-run organization Red House is the “future of fashion,” said supervisor and director of the University’s fashion institute Dr. Andrea Licari. Red House held its annual fashion show March 24, titled “The Red House Royale Fashion Show,” in Taffner Field House.

According to Licari, Red House “is the application of everything that has been learned about the fashion management business, especially being global and sustainable.”

This weekend’s fashion show featured four collections — Angel Kiss, The Dysign House, Constandino Couture and Pas de Regles — all of which held extremely bold and eclectic designs. Sofia Grossi, designer of the Angel Kiss collection, drew inspiration from her brand name, wanting to create versatile yet chic designs to ensure that her creations are not ones that have been overdone in the past.

“When I was designing my outfits I had a mood board for inspiration, but when I was working with the models I made sure that each model helped style their outfit as well,” said Grossi. “This was big for me because if they’re helping style the outfit then that allows them to be comfortable and confident when they’re walking.”

Two models — Isabella Skrela and Elwood Roberts — share their experience with Red House.

“We did a lot of workshops, which were essentially run-throughs, like walking the runway and getting feedback on pace and posture,” said Skrela. “We also did a lot of fittings; I am modeling for Angel Kiss and Constandino Couture, and we would not only try on the clothes to see what worked the best, but the designers made sure we chose what we felt the best in.”

Elwood Roberts, a second-year model for Angel Kiss, The Dysign House and Constandino Couture, said that “the process for the fashion show was a little bit hectic, and despite being new to the process, it was really enjoyable because we all came together as a family.”

After several rounds of tryouts, designers, models and all else involved behind-the-scenes went through weeks of show preparation. “We had to go through public relations, spreading the word out and around campus about the show, getting all details sorted with facilities and even getting a big venue this year [in Taffner Field House] is so amazing,” said Roberts.

Through immense determination and an energizing atmosphere, Red House is making its mark on the fashion world at St. John’s. “You would think there is a lot of opportunity for fashion and design at a school in New York, but there are not many outlets for fashion at the University,” Grossi said.

The fashion program in the Collins College of Professional Studies requires six fashion classes to be taken for a bachelor’s degree; all other courses required for a fashion degree fall under core, business, art and elective courses.

“Being a fashion business major, I expected more, and I didn’t really get what I expected in terms of courses available,” Grossi said. “But, ever since I discovered Red House, I have found that it is an amazing way for students to be involved in fashion.”

“It’s such a great opportunity for anyone interested in fashion, whether you’re a designer, model, volunteer, makeup artist or assistant,” said Skrela in a pre-show interview. It was evident that everyone behind the scenes was enthralled to prepare for the fashion show; the familial comradery between all those involved was incredible to experience, and this energetic atmosphere bled all the way into the night’s performance.

“It’s such a good way for students to be involved in fashion, and even the fact that we are here preparing for a fashion show is amazing for everyone,” said Grossi.

When asked what Red House means to them, designers, models and supervisors emphasized its importance. “This is my second fashion show for Red House and every time I do this it makes me love the fashion industry ten times more,” said Grossi. “It reminds me why I’m in this field because I not only love doing this for myself, but seeing other people wear and enjoy my designs makes me feel really warm inside.”

“If it wasn’t for Red House asking for more from the University and more from the fashion industry, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” stated Licari.