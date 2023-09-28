2 Chainz to Perform at 2023 Red Storm Tip-Off

Grammy-award winning rapper 2 Chainz was announced as the 2023 tip-off headliner. St. John’s Red Storm took to Instagram to share the news today. Tip-off will be held on Oct. 20 at Carnesecca Arena.

2 Chainz, or Tauheed K. Epps, has six Grammy nominations and one win in his career. He won “Best Rap Performance” for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” with Lil Wayne at the 55th Grammy Awards in 2017.

“No Problem” currently has 172 million views on YouTube and more than 480 million on Spotify.

The Atlanta rapper collaborated with multiple well-known artists, including Ariana Grande on “Rule the World” and Drake on “No Lie” and “Bigger Than You.”

Tip-off is held annually and 2 Chainz follows rappers Blxst and Fivio Foreign as headliners, who performed at the event in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Tickets are available to St. John’s students started at 9 a.m. on the day of the event at the Carnesecca ticket office. The event is free to students, but they can purchase Student Season Tickets to skip the line. Last year, the line was significantly shorter than that of 2021. The event is open to the general public and alumni, with ticket sales beginning at 4 p.m. if available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.