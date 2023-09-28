The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

2 Chainz to Perform at 2023 Red Storm Tip-Off

The Grammy-award winning rapper will take the stage at Carnesecca Arena this October.
Dea Hoxha, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 28, 2023
Photo Courtesy / YouTube 2 Chainz

Grammy-award winning rapper 2 Chainz was announced as the 2023 tip-off headliner. St. John’s Red Storm took to Instagram to share the news today. Tip-off will be held on Oct. 20 at Carnesecca Arena.

2 Chainz, or Tauheed K. Epps, has six Grammy nominations and one win in his career. He won “Best Rap Performance” for his feature on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” with Lil Wayne at the 55th Grammy Awards in 2017.
“No Problem” currently has 172 million views on YouTube and more than 480 million on Spotify

The Atlanta rapper collaborated with multiple well-known artists, including Ariana Grande on “Rule the World” and Drake on “No Lie” and “Bigger Than You.”

Tip-off is held annually and 2 Chainz follows rappers Blxst and Fivio Foreign as headliners, who performed at the event in 2022 and 2021, respectively. 

Tickets are available to St. John’s students started at 9 a.m. on the day of the event at the Carnesecca ticket office. The event is free to students, but they can purchase Student Season Tickets to skip the line. Last year, the line was significantly shorter than that of 2021. The event is open to the general public and alumni, with ticket sales beginning at 4 p.m. if available. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Dea Hoxha, Editor-in-Chief
Dea is a junior journalism student currently serving as Editor-in-Chief. In 2022, she served as the News Editor of The Torch. As Editor-in-Chief, Dea is excited to expand The Torch’s presence throughout the St. John’s community. When she isn’t writing, you can find her going on a coffee run while listening to Taylor Swift or Harry Styles.  Dea can be reached at [email protected]

