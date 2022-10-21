Red Storm Tip-Off 2022 Box Office Sees Significantly Shorter Line Than 2021

QUEENS, NY — Lines for tickets to Friday’s Red Storm Tip-Off proved to be short, a drastic change in comparison to last year’s hours-long wait for tickets. The event marks the start of basketball season, and will feature a special guest performance from California artist Blxst.

Red Storm Sports sent the student body an email Thursday, giving them ticket information regarding the event. “Admission to Red Storm Tip-Off is free for all St. John’s students, but attendees must be in possession of a physical ticket,” the email read. “Tickets can be picked up on the morning of the event at the Carnesecca Arena box office.”

General admission tickets for students could be picked up starting Friday at 9 a.m. and tickets for the general public began at 4 p.m. Student season-ticket holders received digital tickets Friday morning through their ticket account. Only student season-ticket holders can use a digital ticket for entry.

The silver membership runs for $50 and includes tickets for “all St. John’s games at Madison Square Garden and a pre-loaded ticket for Tip-Off.” The gold membership is $100 and includes tickets to all St. John’s games at Madison Square Garden, a pre-loaded ticket to Tip-Off, exclusive entrance at Carnesecca Arena on game days, a limited edition RedZone t-shirt, Empire Classic ticket perks and priority line for student giveaways,” according to the Athletic Department’s Fevo page.

Students had higher expectations for this year’s turnout. “I expected there to be a line. I heard this morning that there was no line for tickets,” said sophomore Nadia Persaud. “People aren’t showing up. They don’t know who the artist is. The flyers are really boring. They did a better job at hyping it up last year.”

When asked whether she was excited for the event, sophomore Samantha Pascalli said she was not. “It’s still worth the experience of going. I saw they were giving out tickets at Monty’s too.” Persaud and Pascalli waited for hours to get tickets last year.

Junior Jennie Vosilla was among the first people to receive their tickets. “My friend and I decided how fun it would be to be the first people to get our tickets. We were at the booth by six and brought blankets,” Vosilla said. “We were one of the first four people to get our tickets and Mike Anderson congratulated us. It makes tonight even more exciting.”

When asked about pre-opening lines, Vosilla estimates about 30-40 people in the line by 7 a.m., with the queue reaching almost 90 people by 8 a.m.

Last year’s line extended from Carnesecca Area to Gate 2. The line moved up slightly every 10 minutes, and students were given water, donuts and coffee throughout the day.

Sophomore Amaiya Sancho waited five hours for last year’s festivities. “My friends and I waited from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. last year, and I remember the line being so long. I had never seen a line that long at this school,” Sancho said. “This year, I went to get my ticket at 10 a.m., and didn’t wait in any line. I was shocked.”

Doors open for Student Season ticket holders at 6 p.m. General Admission doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tip-off begins at 7 p.m in Carnesecca Arena. The Athletic Department recommends lining up early for better seats and giveaways.