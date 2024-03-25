2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Candidates Announced

Campaign tickets for the St. John’s University Student Government Incorporated (SGi) were announced today, marking the beginning of the campaigning period, which will conclude on April 5. The running tickets — ICON and STARS — released their campaigns’ platforms that outline their campaigns’ goals and promises. Both tickets will debate on April 4.

STARS Campaign

The STARS campaign — which stands for sustainable, trustworthy, accessible, representation and safety — plans to make Narcan kits available to all students while providing accessible rape kits, condoms and STD tests. They also plan to offer self-defense classes sponsored by Campus Recreation and make the emergency blue light system on campus more “efficient.”

The ticket also looks to offer gender-neutral bathrooms in the Tobin College of Business, Marillac Hall and DAC, expand the Relay for Life into a “community-wide Dance Marathon” and introduce a variety of sustainable initiatives. Other planned advancements are offering free MetroCards for students and campus clothing drives.

Their biggest initiatives are advocating for “underrepresented student populations and either ‘revising the utilization of Boost or completely getting rid of it.” They also list their plans to “provide a welcoming atmosphere for the Staten Island community.

For more information on the STARS ticket, click here.

STARS Candidates:

President: Catherine Pascal

Vice President: Mackenzie Rodriguez

Secretary: Martone Olsavsky

Treasurer: Michael Aruta

Senior Programming Coordinator: Nadia Serrano

ICON Campaign

The ICON campaign — which stands for impactful, collaborative, outreach and nonstop — plans to begin initiatives such as offering students Canva and DoorDash premium subscriptions for all students and holding student forums for students to “directly engage with the executive board.”

They also plan to establish a Programming Board and Fraternity and Sorority Life Congresses to address common issues, host Carnesecca Arena watch parties for away games and increase the number of washers and dryers in the residence halls and improve other student amenities.

ICON plans to ensure the representation of LGBTQ+ and international students in the Student Senate while creating a Staten Island committee for the integration of students transferring from the campus set to close its doors in May 2024.

For other initiatives, the ticket plans to repurpose the unused space in the D’Angelo Center by “introducing a cozy campus bar or cafe,” increasing club sports to “compete at a higher level against other universities in our surrounding area,” and hosting alumni tailgates before home athletic events.

The campaign’s biggest planned event is a charity Color Run in Fall 2024 — “a vibrant celebration of unity and community giving.”

ICON Candidates:

President: Paul Gaylor

Vice President: Daniel Sanchez

Secretary: Ava Wilson

Treasurer: Howin Lin

Press Secretary: Amarra Lopez

Senior Programming Coordinator: Jaryd Miles Buendia

For more information on the ICON ticket, click here.