Spring Activities Fair Showcases Student Organizations and Community Spaces

Over 150 student organizations and university departments participated in the annual Spring Activities Fair at Taffner Field House on Jan 27. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair provided the opportunity for students to learn more about community groups and spaces on campus.

Student organization leaders and participants were separated into two different lines upon entrance to the fair. Crowds persisted outside Taffner through 2 p.m.

Many organizations at the fair reflected a cultural mission, such as the Caribbean Student Association (CSA).

Vice President of CSA Keyanna Gittens-Penny explained that they participate in activities fairs so that Caribbean students know there is a place on campus to connect.

“We like to go by the motto: divided by the water, united by the culture,” she said. “We all share the same very vibrant culture. We are here to spread this around campus.”

The club also exists so other students can learn more about Caribbean culture.

Many organizations on campus offer a space to learn skills such as the American Sign Language (ASL) Club where all levels are welcome.

“No matter what your major is, it’s always good to know ASL to provide a sense of community to others who may use it,” Keira Fleckenstein, their freshman representative, said.

The Craft Club on campus shares a similar message: “Maybe you’re in a hard major like STEM and you want something fun to do,” Tracy Connell, their freshman representative said.“It’s for beginners to professionals, we just want you to have fun.”

According to Connell, the Craft Club teaches students how to create items like phone charms, wooden coasters and crocheting.

Other groups on campus are dedicated to service and leadership. The Omicron Alpha Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is dedicated to public service, social action, sisterhood and scholarship. “We want to let young girls know that this is an organization to make an impact on the world,” Princia Ulysse, a member of the sorority said.

Faith-based organizations such as the St. Vincent De Paul Society exist to carry out the message of St. John’s Vincentian roots, we “work to keep the charism of the Vincentian mission alive,” Alessandra Cesare, a member of the organization said. “We mainly focus on service and we work on giving back to our local community.”

Cesare explained that their presence at the activities fair is important to keep the University mission alive.

To learn more about student organizations at St. John’s University, click here.