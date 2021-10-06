Why I have returned to pre-pandemic life in New York City

May 13, over four months ago, the director of the Center of Disease Control (CDC) Rochelle Walensky issued new guidance stating that fully vaccinated Americans could safely attend gatherings both indoor and out without the use of a facemask. Within weeks, states dropped their previously issued mask mandates. Live sports, concerts, malls, restaurants and get togethers were now a part of our routines once more for the first time in over a year.

After a year of online class, shuttered storefronts, business curfews and strict mask and social distancing guidelines, we could see a return to the New York City we all know and love. All we need to do is take the vaccine.

Though at first I was doubtful of the vaccine, I decided to take it last May. I placed my faith in what experts informed us could bring us closer to normalcy, and protect those we love – like my father and grandmother who are dear to me.

This past summer was one of the best I’ve had because I got vaccinated. I could finally make use of my drivers license for more than just essential travel. I picked up friends, went to parties, drove all over my home state of Texas, went to the gym and met with my family without fear of infecting each other. I, nor anyone I knew that was vaccinated, contracted coronavirus with the return to a busy lifestyle.

Returning to New York City was exciting, and has yet to let me down. I had no hesitancy in visiting the many attractions and places I had longed to see in the city over the summer. I love seeing formerly ghost town scenes in Manhattan bustling with life and tourists. The tastes of the international cuisines in Queens were missed, now at full capacity unlike before (shoutout Birrieria Landia). Evenings in Domino Park, Williamsburg feel alive now that people are venturing outside.

Although I still wear a mask on the subway and other mandated areas, I take full advantage of my vaccinated status and put it in my back pocket as I walk the streets of New York. I harbor no judgement towards those who do or do not follow my lead too. It’s a personal choice. But it’s a choice we were afforded by taking the vaccine that has proven to save lives with mountains of evidence to back that up.

We’re not dealing with the same monster of a virus we were a year’s time ago. Don’t take my word for it. This interactive article, which utilizes CDC data on COVID clearly shows that as the vaccine has rolled out, cases and deaths have taken a nosedive. Even with the delta variant scare, following an increase in cases during the months of August and September, they are falling once again.

This presents a clear picture for all New Yorkers to see: vaccines have made this city safe to roam again, and if we want to see a return to normal we should all participate.