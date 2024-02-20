What the Most Controversial Moments in Award Shows Have to Say About Public Trust

After the latest Grammys, not only are people celebratory when watching their favorite artists perform and receive their first trophy, but many also express outrage at the wins, losses and etiquette. These ceremonies remind fans of the best and worst moments in award show history. Whether it was a winning underdog or an infamous slap, the most prestigious competitions have gained and lost public appeal at rapid rates over the years.

Possibly the most insane moment in T.V. history might be when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke was made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. Will Smith was then banned from the Oscars for the next ten years.

However, in the court of public opinion, people have managed to find a way to turn the spotlight on Jada. Sure, Will Smith was clearly in the wrong for assaulting a host, but why would he go to such lengths to defend a woman that puts their marriage on blast for views and attention?

Somehow, a few seconds turned into a months-long debate less on award show etiquette and more on spousal etiquette. Of course, this is a tale as old as time. Homo-erotic violence over women has compelled watchers to look at the cause of the conflict rather than the conflict itself.

In 2017, Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys for the album “25.” She had an incredible album but spent the majority of her speech praising Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.” Why? Because Beyoncé has won the most Grammys of any other musical artist but was snubbed from Album of the Year every single year (most recently in 2023 when “Renaissance” lost to Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”). Her husband Jay-Z recently advocated for her in his speech at the most recent Grammys, when he called out the academy for giving Beyoncé 32 Grammys but never giving her Album of the Year. Almost everyone agrees with the rapper.

Maybe this is why watchers continually feel that these shows are becoming outdated with its lack of appreciation for true genius. Beyoncé has undeniably transformed music yet her albums lack the trophy that they deserve.

When asked if people have faith in award shows, many cite these continuous snubs as reasons to distrust the academy’s judgment on music and art.

Finally, if anyone were to research some of the most controversial moves made by award shows, Marisa Tomei’s win at the 1993 Academy Awards always comes up. Her work on the movie “My Cousin Vinny” won her the award for Best Supporting Actress. Tomei was a rookie among seasoned veterans favored for years by the Academy, yet she persevered.

Her acting was hilarious and poignant, reminiscent of the classic New Yorker among southerners. Her win was so controversial that many people claimed afterward that she did not really win at all, but was given the award as some sort of joke or fluke. This moment actually emphasized the need for new faces on the screen and showed an appreciation for comedy that was otherwise lacking.

Academies that rank something so incredibly subjective as art will always face criticism and backlash. It is the job of the public to notice when the academy has failed or given credit when it was due to deserving artists. When it comes to Will Smith and Chris Rock, the issue lies less with the academy and more with Smith. The court of public opinion, however, still found Jada Pinkett Smith guilty, and the Oscars still managed to fail handling the situation in a respectful and timely manner.

Failing to recognize Beyoncé’s genius has been one of the greatest indiscretions that the Grammys continually fail to notice. Tomei’s win in 1993 revived some hope that academies will take into consideration artists that fit outside of the regular mold of winners but it is something that has been rarely seen since.

Think whatever you want about award shows, but the true genius lies outside of a trophy and in the art itself. The trust most people feel towards the academy, people who are supposed to know and recognize amazing moments in pop culture, has grown and waned depending on the wins and losses. Of course, it is nearly impossible to make everybody happy.

But to lack initiative in the physical assault committed on a host and to continually leave a prominent Black woman’s name out of winners for Album of the Year has left a bad taste in watchers’ mouths. It is only during times when the academy moves on from its usual list of nominees and puts a truly deserving rookie on the pedestal can people begin to tune in and get excited once again.