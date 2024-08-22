The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Rick Pitino’s Carnesecca Arena Office Burglarized

Police are investigating the August 20 incident.
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor August 22, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Sara Kiernan

St. John’s Men’s Basketball coach Rick Pitino’s office in Carnesecca Arena was burglarized on August 20, the University confirmed to the Torch.

According to University spokesperson Brian Browne, “On Tuesday, August 20, at approximately 8 p.m., a theft occurred at St. John’s University, Queens Campus. Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department. The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.”

As first reported by NBC New York, three men entered the hall of famer’s office, stealing an unknown amount of sports memorabilia. No arrests have been made and no description of the suspects has yet been released.

The New York Post reports $375 worth of memorabilia was stolen. The University confirmed a small ceremonial sword and bullhorn were among the stolen memorabilia. Surveillance footage of the suspects has also been shared with the NYPD.

The Torch has reached out to the NYPD for information on the investigation. 

This is a developing story.

About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Assistant Sports Editor. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
