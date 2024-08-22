Rick Pitino’s Carnesecca Arena Office Burglarized

St. John’s Men’s Basketball coach Rick Pitino’s office in Carnesecca Arena was burglarized on August 20, the University confirmed to the Torch.

According to University spokesperson Brian Browne, “On Tuesday, August 20, at approximately 8 p.m., a theft occurred at St. John’s University, Queens Campus. Property was stolen from an office in the Athletics Department. The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.”

As first reported by NBC New York, three men entered the hall of famer’s office, stealing an unknown amount of sports memorabilia. No arrests have been made and no description of the suspects has yet been released.

The New York Post reports $375 worth of memorabilia was stolen. The University confirmed a small ceremonial sword and bullhorn were among the stolen memorabilia. Surveillance footage of the suspects has also been shared with the NYPD.

Really upset! Taking my memorabilia is one thing but the 1985 6L Petrus Pomerol has me livid!!! https://t.co/qehmu6HkLu — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) August 22, 2024

The Torch has reached out to the NYPD for information on the investigation.

This is a developing story.