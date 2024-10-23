Simeon Wilcher’s Drive Fueled by NCAA Snub

As the St. John’s Men’s Basketball season begins, all eyes are on Simeon Wilcher. After a breakout freshman season, the guard has solidified his place as a starter on this year’s squad. His impressive performances teased what fans can expect as he steps into a more significant role.

At the team’s media day on Oct. 15, Head Coach Rick Pitino said that fans could expect to see the New Jersey native as a solidified starter.

Pitino: “You’ll see multiple starters. You’ll always see Kadary Richmond, Zuby Ejiofor and Simeon Wilcher starting. The rest — flip a coin.” #sjubb — Torch Sports (@TorchSports) October 15, 2024

Reflecting on the decision, Wilcher said it feels “great.”

“It’s a blessing. To see the work that I put in, and having faith; it all comes to fruition at once,” he said. “You can’t rush God’s time.”

His journey has been anything but simple. His freshman year saw the challenge of adapting to the speed and intensity of college basketball. Despite this, the 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 28 games and entered the starting lineup twice, while learning to find his own rhythm.

“The game slowed down for me,” he told The Torch. “Coming out of high school, college is night and day when it comes to high school basketball. Playing against older guys and playing in the Big East is definitely a challenge.”

He’s also improved his strength and endurance. “Last year I was underweight but going into this year I feel like I’m a good size. I’m going to be able to do a lot of things to help our team win. That’s all I care about.”

Wilcher enters the season with a chip on his shoulder — not making the NCAA Tournament. His goal, the same as many of his fellow teammates, is to get there and stay there.

“I want to win big with our guys,” he said.

“Not a lot of us have had the chance to play in March Madness. To be a few games short or a game short; whatever it was that kept the committee from putting us in there, we know how that feels and we don’t want to feel that again.”

“I think this year we have the team to do it,” Wilcher said.

This year’s squad brought in eight new faces, Wilcher being one of five returning players. The team, ranked one of the top recruiting classes in the NCAA, looks to capitalize on its backcourt.

The team’s first exhibition game vs. No. 25 Rutgers saw Wilcher put up 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

Postgame, Pitino praised Wilcher for his performance.

“The best part about Sim[eon] is he comes in and, he didn’t play, he just kept saying, ‘we only have two turnovers in the second half’. That’s awesome and that’s what Sim is all about. Sim is already is a great player, but I’ve got a lot of great players in this team, a lot.

Wilcher’s development is a testament to his dedication and the growth of this year’s squad. With the season just days away, the spotlight on him is brighter than ever. As he steps into a starting role, the expectations are high — both for Wilcher and the team.

The combination of his hard work, newfound strength and determination to make it to March Madness has fans and coaches alike anticipating a standout season.

With Wilcher at the point, St. John’s looks poised to make a serious run. The journey begins Nov. 4, and for Wilcher, the only way forward is up.