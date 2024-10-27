Lashae Dwyer Plans to Push the Pace for the Johnnies’ Backcourt

After an active offseason that saw two-star players leave for greener pastures and five new faces join the locker room, senior guard Lashae Dwyer’s addition to the 2024-25 St. John’s Women’s Basketball team will add veteran stability in a transitional year.

As a Miami Hurricane, Dwyer saw multiple attempts at an ACC Championship and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament — including a run to the Elite Eight in 2023.

In a historic 70-68 upset against the No. 1 seeded Indiana Hoosiers, Dwyer scored a solid four points and four assists off the bench, showing she can contribute in high-pressure environments. An experienced veteran player like Dwyer is invaluable to the Johnnies’ push to return to the NCAA tournament after missing out last season.

In her three seasons at Miami, Dwyer was used as a spark plug off the bench or rotational minutes in the starting lineup where her impact was clear on both sides of the court. In addition to her 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season, Dwyer averaged 1.5 steals – the third most on the team.

Her two-way prowess is something that impressed Head Coach Joe Tartamella.

“[She] brings us incredible intensity defensively and I think she’s going to be able to score at a higher rate,” Tartamella said while speaking at the team’s media day on Oct. 15.

Dwyer’s addition fits well into Tartamella’s fast-paced offensive and defensive schemes. The team’s ability to push the floor and create open shots was stressed by Dwyer and fellow guard and captain Jailah Donald at Big East Media Day on Oct. 23.

“We can push pace, we have a lot more guards and a lot more shooters,” Donald said.

Dwyer fits seamlessly into this plan as a speedy guard who shoots a capable 30% from 3-point range.

When discussing the differences between her time at Miami and future with St. John’s, Dwyer had a similar outlook on this year’s team.

“This team is very good, we play fast and we’re building our chemistry,” she said

The ability to bond with her new teammates and coaches has come easy for the Toronto native and has allowed Dwyer to buy into the culture of St. John’s.

“When I visited the school, my teammates showed me love as soon as I walked in,” Dwyer said. “I felt the family vibes and that’s a reason I committed [to play at St. John’s].”

At the Johnnies’ loaded guard position, Dwyer will likely play the same role she did with Miami, this time behind Ber’Nyah Mayo and Donald. Her addition will also be seen off the court as a veteran teacher to underclassmen players and an experienced presence to all.

Dwyer and the new-look Johnnies will start their season off at home against St. Peter’s University on Nov. 4.