Deivon Smith Set to Join Three-Headed Backcourt Monster

Listed at 6-foot-flat, 247 Sports’ 12th-ranked transfer Deivon Smith is the shortest member of St. John’s Men’s Basketball 2024-25 roster. But if he gets out on the break with no one in front of him, you’ll be treated to a vicious between-the-legs tomahawk slam.

Smith’s bounce is only one aspect of the fifth-year senior’s freakish athleticism, making him a perfect fit for head coach Rick Pitino’s patented up-tempo offense. The hall-of-famer has traditionally run a very guard-reliant scheme, highlighted by his tenure at Louisville.

During the Cardinals’ 2013 National Championship run, Pitino boasted a trio of Peyton Siva, Russ Smith and Kevin Ware. In search of the same feat at St. John’s, he’ll have Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond, returning sophomore Simeon Wilcher and Smith headlining the backcourt.

The transition to Queens results in a smaller role for the Utah transfer, who is fresh off a 13-7-5 season for the Utes. While the nightly scoring average may drop, his on-court impact is sure to remain the same.

Despite so much ball-dominant talent alongside the preseason All-Big East Second-Teamer, Smith isn’t concerned with the fit.

“I think we’ll be able to feed off each other,” he told The Torch at the Red Storm’s media day on Oct. 15. “[There’s] a lot of good athletes on this team. So it’s not just me that stands out. We got a lot of good pieces.”

Smith got a delayed start to his tenure at St. John’s due to a shoulder injury, but rehab hasn’t hindered his optimism.

“It’s been pretty good on the shoulder,” he said. “Just getting back into the swing of things, getting back to the game reps, back into game shape or practice shape. Just coming back right.”

Since the beginning of training camp, Pitino’s been mum on announcing a set starting five. While he’s offered that Wilcher, Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor will start virtually every game, the remaining two spots will be game-dependent.

“I think probably with this basketball team, more than any team I’ve coached with the exception of ‘96 Kentucky, you’ll see multiple starting lineups,” he said.

Pitino kept his word in the Red Storm’s exhibition victory over Towson on Oct. 26, allowing Smith to start alongside other core depth pieces. The high-flying guard didn’t disappoint, displaying disruptive on-ball defense, elite court vision and, of course, his unmatched athletic ability.

Should Smith find himself consistently leading off next to the confirmed starting backcourt, he’s comfortable with playing in a supporting role.

“I don’t always have to have the ball. Sim could bring it up. Kadary could bring it up,” he said. “I’ve played in similar situations [in] AAU, high school, even my freshman year at Mississippi State.”

Smith added that he “feeds off other guys,” and a trio of himself, Richmond and Wilcher “could be fun.”

Pitino wants to play fast, and there may not be another player within the Big East conference who possesses more speed than his new addition does.