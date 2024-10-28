Jade Blagrove Adds a Competitive Edge to St. John’s’ Forward Depth

From the Netherlands to Florida to New York, the globetrotting graduate student forward Jade Blagrove finally landed in Queens to end her collegiate career for the St. John’s Women’s Basketball team this season.

Amid a flurry of moves this offseason, Blagrove was one of two forwards brought in through the transfer portal. Having formerly played at the University of South Florida in her freshman year, she was poached from Manhattan University after a career-high 8.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on .40% shooting from the field last season.

This excellence in the post is something that was praised by Head Coach Joe Tartamella when his coaching staff added her to the 2024-25 roster.

“Jade is a dynamic post player that brings a wealth of experience both at the collegiate and international levels,” Tartamella said per Red Storm Sports. “She has a great motor and her size and athleticism will help us inside the paint.

The Johnnies find themselves thin underneath the basket this season, with only three players set to contribute at the forward position on day one. Senior Phoenix Gedeon and fellow transfer junior Kylie Lavelle will also play down on the block next to Blagrove this season.

After the departure of former captain Jillian Archer, Blagrove, Gideon and Lavelle are expected to collectively make up Archer’s impact in rebounding and rim protection.

Her paint presence is not the only thing receiving compliments. At the St. John’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 15, Tartamella celebrated what she can add off the court.

“[She’s] a communicator, has a great attitude, great player and a good leader,” Tartamella said.

After two seasons in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) at Manhattan, the bright lights of New York City shouldn’t be a problem for Blagrove. Against St. John’s in a 47-67 loss at Carnesecca Arena last season, she scored a team-high 16 points, four rebounds and a rare three-pointer in what was her best offensive output of the year.

Being a member of the Big East and having the ability to play meaningful games at Madison Square Garden was one of the most enticing factors pulling Blagrove to St. John’s.

“Playing in the Big East was something that I was really attracted to, there are some really good teams in the competition,” Blagrove said at media day. “Playing at MSG was something really special that no other school can offer, this just felt like the right place for me.”

With a move into a much more high-stakes and cutthroat environment, Blagrove is not bothered but fueled by this newfound competition.

“What I really like here is the competitiveness, it’s high-level and I can definitely tell that coming from the MAAC to the Big East is a difference. It’s been a nice transition” Blagrove said.

Fighting for rebounds and position in the paint on the MSG court won’t be an issue. Expect to see her shine in big moments in the biggest games.

In the team’s first exhibition game against Pace University, Blagrove received rotational minutes behind Lavelle in the 80-48 win. She contributed two points and two rebounds in her 11 minutes of playing time but quickly ran into foul trouble.

Blagrove and the Red Storm will tip off regular season play in Carnesecca Arena for the team’s opening matchup against St. Peter’s University on Nov. 4.