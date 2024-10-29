‘Persistence and Resilience’ Drives Deeper Motivation for Tara Daye

With the 2024-25 St. John’s Women’s Basketball season days away, junior Tara Daye is ready to bring her competitive spirit to the court.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Newark, NJ made her debut for the Red Storm last season after transferring from DePaul University following her freshman season. As a Blue Devil, she averaged 1.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and shot 42.3 percent from the floor.

Daye jumped up in the stat sheet and averaged 4.2 points with 3.2 boards in her first season with the Red Storm. Against Big East competition, she recorded an average of 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds – including a 12-point performance at Seton Hall on Jan. 22. The gritty contention of the Big East is no stranger to Daye, but it’s the competitiveness she faces in practice that continues to drive her further.

“You have to fight for your spot,” she said. “Being consistent and staying motivated, that’s the biggest takeaway for me.”

In her first year with the Red Storm, Daye made 31 appearances with 19 starts – a fact she is well aware of going into the new season.

“Last season I started 19 games,” Date told The Torch at St. John’s media day on Oct. 15. “There are more than 19 games a season.”

‘Persistence’ and ‘resilience’ are two of the biggest lessons she has learned from Head Coach Joe Tartamella since arriving in Queens a year ago.

With eight returning players and six new faces added to the roster Tartamella and his coaching staff are prioritizing staying healthy with the depth they have in multiple positions on the court.

“We’re excited about the way they’ve been competing early in the year,” Tartamella said in his opening statement at media day.

In an 80-48 win over Pace University during an exhibition matchup on Oct. 21, Daye came up with 11 points, seven boards and three steals. She shot 100 percent from the floor with five field goals made on five attempts.

Regarding the roster acquisitions this year Tartamella spoke on the importance of leaning on veteran players, such as Daye, Jailah Donald, Ber’Nyah Mayo, Skye Owen, and Phoenix Gedeon to ground the newcomers.

“Every year is a re-tool at this point, in terms of the landscape,” Tartamella said. “You lean on those players to be able to acclimate them quickly as teammates.”

Although Mayo and Donald were named team captains on Oct. 16, Daye spoke to The Torch the day prior about her work in the off-season and how much it propelled her position as a leader for the Johnnies.

“It’s seeing what the team is missing and being that for the team,” Daye said. “I like to lead by example, but I also like to know my personnel. I like to get to know all my teammates.”

“I understand how they react to things differently. I don’t talk to everybody the same way, but because we have the same goal – which is to win – everybody understands that when I do say something or act differently it’s because of that passion,” she continued.

Daye worked a lot on her game over the summer to step into that position for her teammates, but also for herself.

“In the off-season, I worked on everything,” Daye said.

“I just had to work on my game, all aspects,” she continued. “I’ve been in the gym. My practice stats are looking good. I feel more confident.”

As a player, Daye makes sure to bring the energy no matter the situation — showcased in her Tip-Off walk-out song and choreographed dance number with the St. John’s Dance team.

“I’m always looking forward to bringing the energy,” Daye said. “I’ve always been that player to make sure that everyone’s head is right, including my own, and I try to be consistent with that.”

With a well-rounded performance in an exhibition game already under her belt, Daye is showing signs of stepping into that dynamic role for this roster.

“This is gonna be a big season for me and I’m looking forward to it,” Daye told The Torch. “Everything’s gonna show.”

Daye will continue her role for the Red Storm in their season-opener against Saint Peter’s University on Nov. 4 at Carnesecca Arena.