Shin Splints Won’t Get in the Way of RJ Luis Jr’s NBA Dream

Of all players on St. John’s Men’s Basketball’s 2024-24 roster, there may not be a more pro-ready member than RJ Luis Jr.

He possesses all the traits NBA scouts look for in a first-round talent. Luis’ combination of speed, size, defensive instinct and shooting make him one of the Big East’s dark horses for Conference Player of the Year. The 6-foot-7 junior showed flashes of a league-ready prospect last season, but shin splints prevented Luis from displaying everything he’s capable of.

“I’m still trying to find my legs. I feel like my jump isn’t 100% there yet, but I’m still going to be aggressive,” he told The Torch at St. John’s media day on Oct. 15. “I’m just [going to] take what the defense gives me, and always stay aggressive on the offensive end.”

His first season in Queens coincided with head coach Rick Pitino’s inaugural year at the helm, and once he was cleared from the nagging shin issues, Luis developed into an integral part of the 2023-24 Red Storm’s run.

Despite being banged up, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and one assist per contest in just over 21 minutes a night. Now healthier and destined for a larger role, those numbers are expected to rise.

That campaign resulted in heartbreak after a miraculous late-season turnaround nearly

catapulted St. John’s into the NCAA Tournament. In hopes of righting last year’s wrongs, Luis is itching to take the court with the Red Storm’s talented new faces.

“I feel like the easiest thing to do is play with other great players,” he said. “It just makes my job easy. It’s going to be good. It’s going to be fun to see how that all works out.”

As a sophomore, Luis’ sole focus was acclimating himself with Pitino’s system. Now having a year in the hall-of-famer’s scheme under his belt, he’s using a Bible verse from the Book of John to guide his way.

“You don’t know what I’m doing now, but later you’ll realize,” Luis said, referencing John 13:7. “I’m just sticking to the plan that He’s written.”

Historically, Pitino-led teams experienced a significant jump from year one to two. If St. John’s’ 91-85 exhibition victory over No. 25 Rutgers on Oct. 17 displayed anything, Luis is primed to help keep that tradition alive. In a hostile road environment, the 21-year-old tallied 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting, leading a second-half comeback to knock off the incredibly-hyped up Scarlet Knights.

“When [Luis] moves off the basketball, he’s a lethal player. He’s unguardable,” Pitino said postgame via Bryan DeNovellis. “He is lock, stock and barrel, a first-round draft pick.”

After speaking former Red Storm guard Daniss Jenkins’ NBA opportunity into existence, the 72-year-old may do the same for Luis. Having developed the likes of professional All-Stars Donovan Micthell, Jamal Mashburn and Antoine Walker, Pitino’s word carries weight.

Now it’s up to Luis to turn his head coach’s desire into a reality.