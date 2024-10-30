‘The Time is Now:’ Ber’Nyah Mayo’s Journey to Captaincy

How do you replace a player who was a near 20-point-per-game scorer, a former Big East Sixth-Woman of the year and a unanimous selection to the All-Big East First Team just a season ago?

With someone who strives to be even better.

On Oct. 16, graduate student guard Ber’Nyah Mayo and junior guard Jailah Donald were named team captains of the St. John’s Women’s Basketball team.

In her first season for the Red Storm last year after transferring from the University of Massachusetts, Mayo contributed high-value minutes in the starting lineup nearly every game.

Starting 32 out of 33 games next to fellow guard Unique Drake, Mayo mostly played second fiddle to the dominant scoring Drake as an off-ball shooter or the primary passer. With lessened scoring chances, Mayo still averaged 10.9 points on 39.2 percent shooting along with 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

With Mayo expected to take on much of Drake’s scoring responsibilities, she feels no pressure as expectations continue to soar.

“I’ve been ready for this moment since I stepped foot on a college campus.” Mayo told The Torch at Big East Media Day on Oct. 23, “I feel like the time is now.”

Being labeled a team captain adds a substantial burden to anyone, but Mayo sees it as a new challenge to overcome.

“Stepping into that role gets me outside of my comfort zone is pretty easy, you just show up every day and do what you do, you lead by example and help those around you,” Mayo said.

Mayo as a captain shouldn’t surprise anyone and seemed like a no-brainer decision from Tartamella. He spoke at the team’s media day on Oct. 15 of Mayo’s impact and overall impressive play last season.

“We started 2-5 and we came back from Puerto Rico last year in a bad spot, we were just able to turn the corner and [Mayo] was a big reason for that,” Tartamella said. “I thought she was one of the best guards in the league by the end of the season and obviously in the country.”

Tartamella credits her play in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) as evidence for this claim. In the team’s first game against the University of Florida, Mayo scored 16 points on an efficient 7-11 shooting day from the field en route to a 79-60 victory. In round two against the University of Toledo, the team suffered a heartbreaking 72-71 loss but Mayo put up a valiant effort, scoring 13 points and five assists in the loss.

Along with a 26-point scoring outburst against Seton Hall earlier that season, performances like these are what earned the Johnnies’ captain her new title.

To contrast the team’s slow performance in the opening games last season, one of Mayo’s main goals and expectations for the team was to start hot and stay hot.

“We need to get off to a good start and keep that momentum going, don’t let any games get away from us and play hard every night,” Mayo said.

In the Red Storm’s exhibition game against Pace University, Mayo was given her first chance to hit the ground running in her new position. While her playing time was cut drastically in favor of giving new players time to acclimate, Mayo still contributed five points and two assists on 2-6 shooting during the 80-48 blowout win.

The team’s opportunity for that good start will come on Nov. 4 in Carnesecca Arena, where Mayo will lead the Johnnies into battle against Saint Peter’s University.