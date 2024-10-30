Jailah Donald Primed for New Leadership Role

New management and new leadership positions can bring forward a difficult transitional period in any setting, even without the overwhelming pressure of collegiate sports. But for the St. John’s Women’s Basketball team, this change falls into the capable hands of junior guard Jailah Donald and graduate student guard Ber’Nyah Mayo.

On Oct. 16, the pair were named captains for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Now entering her third year with the Johnnies, Donald is more than prepared for a new role.

“It’s definitely an honor.” Donald said at Big East Media Day on Oct. 23. “I have to play more of a leader role, just supporting my teammates and doing everything I can for the team.”

Last season, Donald acted as a spot-up shooter during her occasional starts. The California native shot 35 percent from 3-point range on 2.7 attempts, resulting in 5.8 points per game. Behind Unique Drake, Donald was statistically the second-best shooter on the team — tacking on 41.5 percent from the floor and a team-best of 90 percent from the free-throw line.

In addition to her new responsibilities as team captain in the locker room, she wishes to add more skills to her play on the court.

“I’m expanding my game, getting to the cup, pull-ups, but still shooting the ball as well,” Donald said.

If Donald can move inside the 3-point arc more frequently and become a confident three-level scorer, then she will be a huge factor in Head Coach Joe Tartamella’s “score by committee” tactic on offense.

This offensive strategy is a stark contrast to last season’s game plan, which was to play through their main scorers. An all-hands-on-deck approach to scoring the ball will give players like Donald more opportunities for high-point performances.

Increasing her scoring output and honing leadership skills aren’t her only expectations for this season. At the team’s media day on Oct. 15, Donald mapped out a very clear plan for the team this year.

“Being able to compete, work hard and be consistent,” Donald said. “We know we want to win and get to March Madness.”

A trip to the NCAA tournament this year for St. John’s would be Donald’s second appearance, the first being in her freshman season in 2023. Under the direction of Donald and Mayo, a run into the postseason is a real possibility.

Donald and the rest of the Red Storm will suit up for their first game of the season against St. Peter’s University in Carnesecca Arena on Nov. 4.