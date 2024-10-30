New Kids on the Block: Little and Grant’s Transition From High School to College Hoops

Transitioning from high school to college athletics proves to be a struggle for incoming freshmen each year — but Janeya Grant and A’riel Little are ready for the challenge.

With the women’s basketball season rapidly approaching, the pair of guards have been thrown into the fire of collegiate basketball already, competing in their first exhibition game on Oct. 21.

Hailing from South Shore High School in Brooklyn, NY, Little has experience on the big stage. She won three Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) New York City titles, including a New York State Championship played at the Barclays Center in 2022. The top-100-rated recruit on ESPNW was added to the Red Storm roster as the highest-rated high school recruit since Kadaja Bailey in 2019.

Regarding her experience playing on a professional court in high school, Little told The Torch that she is “excited” to get a chance to play at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 16 against Butler this season.

Little already has big plans for her position on the team, saying she hopes to bring “leadership as a point guard to the team.”

“Just bringing energy,” Little continued. “Making sure everybody’s on the same page.”

In the Red Storm’s 80-48 exhibition win against Pace University on Oct. 21, Little played 20 minutes on the floor and tacked on four points, one steal and three rebounds for St. John’s.

Before the matchup, Head Coach Joe Tartamella told the media his expectations for Little to settle in well with a roster full of six transfers and eight returning players. With Co-Captain Ber’Nyah Mayo out with an injury during the pre-season, Little was able to get a lot of reps in during practice.

“[Little is] dynamic offensively,” Tartamella said in his presser at St. John’s Media Day. “[We’re] just really trying to get her acclimated as a point guard at the next level.”

“She’s had a great opportunity,” he continued. “She’s got a lot of reps here, which has been really good for her.”

Little said that the hardest adjustment she’s had to make in her transition from high school to college was the pace that the game is played at — since “everything in college is faster.”

Little brings an elite play-making ability to the guard position this season for the Storm. Her toughness and tenacity is something that will aid the Red Storm in their quest to make a post-season berth into the NCAA Tournament this year.

Standing at exactly 6-foot-flat, Grant brings a special athleticism to the Red Storm offense.

The Middletown, Conn. native hails from South Shore Christian Academy, but her high school journey has been nothing short of expansive. After moving through five different high schools she officially committed to St. John’s on Sept. 23, 2023.

Shortly after, the guard suffered from an ACL tear in December of her senior year.

Despite the ups and downs, Grant spoke to The Torch about her transition from high school to college and what she plans to bring to the Red Storm.

“Just bringing the energy,” Grant said. “I just got cleared, so I probably won’t be playing as much this season, but just bringing the energy and cheering everybody on.”

Tartamella seeks the same from Grant in her first year at St. John’s off of an injury.

“[She is] an incredible shooter, another dynamic offensive player [and] she has size at the guard position,” Tartamella said at media day.

The biggest lesson that Grant has learned from her time at St. John’s so far is “time management.”

“We have long days,” Grant said. A top priority for the freshman is “making sure I get my school work done and come in for treatment.”

While Grant won’t make an impact on the court for some time, the invaluable experience of learning from tenured guards such as Skye Owen, Ber’Nyah Mayo and Tara Daye will provide guidance as she transitions from high school to college hoops.

Grant, Little and the rest of the 2024-25 St. John’s Women’s Basketball team will open up their season against Saint Peter’s University on Nov. 4 at Carnesecca Arena en route to a hopeful post-season entry into the NCAA tournament.