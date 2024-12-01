Women’s Basketball Falls Just Short Against Harvard

The St. John’s University Women’s Basketball team received their first loss of the season after a tough Thanksgiving battle against Harvard at Carnesseca Arena on Nov. 28. The game was closely fought for all four quarters, but the Crimson were able to edge out a 54-52 win in the final seconds of regulation.

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively. Sloppy play led to the Johnnies turning the ball over eight times and Harvard committing seven turnovers of their own. Neither team could find a rhythm scoring the ball, but two layups from graduate guard Ariana Vanderhoop would result in the Red Storm leading 8-4 at the end of the first quarter.

St. John’s showed offensive improvement during the second quarter. Transition points off of turnovers and shot-making, including a contested step-back three-pointer from senior guard Lashae Dwyer created the Johnnies’ biggest lead of the game at 13. Harvard remained persistent and was able to cut the lead and get to halftime trailing 23-14.

The Red Storm began losing momentum at the start of the second half. Harmoni Turner, Harvard’s season-leading scorer, was contained in the first half but started to come alive in the third period. Turner hit three shots from beyond the arc and easily got to the paint to score 17 points in one quarter and earn the Crimson a nine-point lead going into the fourth.

St. John’s did not go away quietly. The Red Storm’s three guards, Dwyer, Ber’Nyah Mayo and Skye Owen combined for 16 of the Johnnies’ 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The closing stretch was filled with drama. With 28 seconds left, Mayo (11 pts., 3 ast.) stole a Harvard inbound pass and gave it to Owen (7 pts.) who scored a fast break layup cutting the Crimson lead to one point. After Harvard player Saniyah Glenn went one of two from the line, the Red Storm had a chance to tie the game. Mayo went to the basket, was fouled, and knocked down both clutch free throws to tie the game with seven seconds left.

Turner, who had a game-high 27 points, caught the ball in her half of the court, went the full length of the floor and made a tough layup over her defender with 0.011 seconds left to secure t the win for Harvard.

Turnovers and rebounding were the main issues for the Red Storm Thursday afternoon. The Johnnies turned the ball over 17 times and were outrebounded 40-29 during the competition.

“We got out-rebounded [and]we turned the ball over too much, ” Tartamella said when asked about what needs to improve before the next games.

St. John’s (6-1) will have to forget this tough loss and attempt to avoid a consecutive one as they look ahead to a tough away game against Penn State on Dec. 2.

To access the final box score from the game, click here.