‘Everybody Eats’ in St. John’s’ Standout Win over DePaul

Historically, Rick Pitino-led programs experience a massive jump in success from year one to year two of his guidance. At each of the five schools he spent at least two seasons at the helm, Pitino’s win percentage rose dramatically.

If last night’s 89-61 home victory over DePaul was any indicator, the Hall of Famer is trending towards adding St. John’s to that list.

“I think we played great. We have the potential to be an outstanding team,” Pitino said, showering his squad with uncharacteristic praise. “The break was great, the defense was great. Yes, we played great tonight.”

The Big East opener at Carnesecca Arena played witness to the best version of the 2024-25 Red Storm to date, largely due to a season-high performance from Kadary Richmond (18 pts., 7 reb.).

Since he arrived in Queens, fans have waited to see the same version of the 23-year-old that dominated at Seton Hall. On Monday night, the Johnny faithful got its wish.

Richmond was sensational, maintaining complete control in the mid-range and paint area en route to his best showing under Pitino.

But last season’s All-Big East First Teamer supplied only one aspect of the hosts’ offensive dominance. Simeon Wilcher (16 pts., 4 reb.) and RJ Luis Jr. (19 pts., 5 reb.) were nearly unguardable as well.

The duo showcased impressive efficiency, shooting a combined 14-of-20 from the floor and tallying 35 points, demonstrating St. John’s’ ability to secure victories through an array of strategies — even while connecting on just three of their 10 three-point attempts as a team.

“It’s just a testament to the guys and what we’ve been working on,” Wilcher joyfully said, reflecting on the group effort. “Share the sugar, and everybody can and will eat.”

Outside of the electric offensive display, the Red Storm continued building its success on the defensive end.

Deivon Smith (9 pts., 8 ast), the 6-foot high-flyer, possibly provided the most impact of any player in the blowout win.

He embodied the clichè of “stuffing the stat sheet,” adding six rebounds and five steals to generate 18 fastbreak points for the fast-paced St. John’s attack.

Smith capped off his evening by adding another highlight to his gallery of “did he just do that?” moments this season, hitting a Blue Demons defender with a powerful snatch-back and drilling a deep three-pointer in transition.

“[That] turned everybody up,” Wilcher reflected. “Especially being at home and then [Smith] just hopped into his bag like he usually does. It gives everybody a boost of confidence.”

Having carved out a 30-point advantage with 10 minutes to play in the contest, an opportunity arose for Khaman Maker (1 reb.), a 7-foot-2 freshman from South Sudan who had yet to appear for the Red Storm in his rookie campaign.

“I think getting [Maker] in spots, learning how to play is a good thing,” Pitino said. “And he did a good job tonight.”

Following a strong showing in their conference opener, St. John’s now turns focus to Providence, where they’ll face the Friars in their first true road challenge this season.

Described by Pitino as “probably the toughest environment in the Big East,” the matchup is slated for an 8 p.m. EST tip-off.

To access the final box score from the St. John’s win over DePaul, click here.