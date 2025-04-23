Dillon Mitchell is Set to Lock up the Perimeter for St. John’s

Ahead of the April 23 deadline for transfers, Rick Pitino and St. John’s have added one more name to their “mega haul” with Dillon Mitchell joining the Red Storm, per Jon Rothstein.

Now entering his senior year, Mitchell averaged 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Cincinnati Bearcats last season. In addition to his solid statistics, Mitchell’s greatest value isn’t tracked on the box score with the 6-foot-8 forward being best known for his defensive tenacity.

Mitchell averaged a career high two “stocks” (a combination of steals and blocks) per game in his lone season at Cincinnati while wreaking havoc on the perimeter for opposing teams. This production on the defensive end is what enticed Pitino to bring Mitchell to Queens.

We are thrilled to have Dillon Mitchell join our basketball family. Pound for pound, inch for inch one of the hardest working and most productive players in the nation. He brings great experience and talent to our team. Extremely pumped 💪🏼 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 23, 2025

As for Mitchell’s role on St. John’s revamped roster, his athleticism and defensive prowess may land him the starting small forward spot. But if his inability to space the floor is an issue, his physicality would be an invaluable addition to the bench unit.

Mitchell may be the last player to join St. John’s from the transfer portal but he joins new dynamic scoring threats like Bryce Hopkins, Oziyah Sellers and Ian Jackson, with this superb transfer class the team is poised to compete for a national championship.