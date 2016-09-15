Get to know your borough

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Manhattan may seem like the pinnacle of New York life, but what about your own corner of the city that never sleeps? From restaurants to parks, there’s plenty to do right here in Queens. All you have to do is read on:

The Lemon Ice King of Corona – Famous for being pictured in the TV show “King of Queens,” the Lemon Ice King is a favorite in the borough. Open for more than 60 years, the Italian ice shop offers around 40 different flavors; from fruity ones peach and watermelon, to more decadent ones like vanilla chocolate chip (though my personal favorite is peanut butter).

It’s also in a great location, minutes from CitiField and Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Roosevelt Ave. for the 7 train to 103rd St. – Corona Plaza

52-02 108th Street

Corona, NY

Austin Street – Austin Street in Forest Hills is full of shops and restaurants, perfect for an afternoon where you’re not sure of what you want to do, but know you want to get out of the house/dorm. It has everything, from Buffalo Wild Wings to Martha’s Country Bakery when it comes to food. But if you’re looking for shopping, there are a healthy amount of stores, like Gap and Victoria’s Secret.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Forest Hills – 71st Ave.

Austin Street

Forest Hills, NY

Gantry Plaza State Park – If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of Manhattan without having to actually travel to it, Gantry’s in Long Island City is your spot. Located on the waterfront of the East River, the park looks out onto the expansive skyline. There are plenty of spots to lounge around, and there are even basketball courts and fishing piers! It’s also in the heart of a rapidly growing area. Before strolling around the park, you can head to one of the many delicious restaurants in LIC, explore an art gallery, or just take in the historical neighborhood.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Roosevelt Ave. for the 7 train to Vernon Blvd.

4-09 47th Road

Long Island City, NY

Astoria Park – Astoria is one of my favorite neighborhoods in Queens, but the best part about it is Astoria Park. Situated between the Triborough and Hell Gate Bridges, the view (especially at night) is breathtaking. The park also boasts tennis courts, a track, and even the city’s largest public swimming pool, just to name a few.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E train to Court Square for the Q69 to the 21st St./23rd Dr. stop

19 St. bet. Astoria Park S. and Ditmars Blvd.

Astoria, NY

Queens Center Mall – So, if you want to spend the day shopping, but don’t feel like walking around outdoors, head to the Queens Center Mall. Located close to SJU, the mall has several floors of stores with everything from clothing stores, to bath and body stores, to electronic stores, to shoe stores. There are also many options at the food court.

Chick-fil-A also just opened a location here.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Forest Hills – 71st Ave for the M/R trains to Woodhaven Blvd.

90-15 Queens Blvd.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

Flushing Meadows Corona Park – That giant globe that’s synonymous with Queens that you see everywhere? Yep, that’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Fun fact: It’s called the Unisphere). FMCP is brimming with things to do, from the Queens Zoo, to the Queens Museum, to the New York Hall of Science. You can rent paddleboats, play whatever sport your heart desires on one of the many courts, or just stroll around to take in the scenery. There are literally so many options at FMCP, you wouldn’t be able to do it all in one day.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Roosevelt Ave. for the 7 train to 111th Street

Grand Central Pkwy., Whitestone Exwy. bet. 111 St. and College Point Blvd., Park Drive E.

Queens

Queens Historical Society – If you want to get to know more about the borough that SJU is located in, look no further than the Queens Historical Society. Headquartered at the Kingsland Homestead in Flushing, the QHS offers tours and exhibits to help you learn more about the history of Queens.

Taking public transit?

Q65 to Sanford Ave./Bowne St.

143-35 37th Avenue,

Flushing, New York

NYC Bagel and Coffee House – This delicious coffee spot is about a 15 minute walk from Astoria Park, so stop by for coffee and a snack before heading to the park. Not only are the food and drinks good, but also the shop itself has a warm feeling to it, with brick walls and an open storefront. If you go, try the caramel latte. From personal experience, I can say it doesn’t disappoint!

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E train to Queens Plaza for the N train to Astoria-Ditmars Blvd.

2908 23rd Ave.

Astoria, NY

Station House – If you find yourself looking for a delicious meal in Forest Hills, Station House is one of the places you need to go. Located right near the train station, it’s a short, but worthwhile commute for SJU students. Station House offers a delicious menu for brunch, as well as for lunch and dinner, with everything from eggs benedict with salmon, to burgers and ribs. Though if you go, the mac and cheese is certainly worth a try.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Forest Hills-71st Ave.

106-11 71st Ave ,

Forest Hills, NY

Jacob Riis Park – This spot in the Rockaways is the perfect place for a beach day. There’s plenty to do aside from swimming, though. You can play volleyball or basketball at the courts located there, or have a barbecue/picnic. And, of course, there are food vendors around!

Taking public transit?

Q31 to Archer Ave./Sutphin Blvd. for the J train to Woodhaven Blvd. for the Q52 to Rockaway Beach Blvd/Beach 92 St. for the Q22 to Beach 169 St./Rockaway Point Blvd.

‪Between 140th Street and 169th Street, ‪Gateway National Recreation Area, Far Rockaway, NY

Bell Blvd. – In Bayside, Bell Boulevard is the spot for all things food. Jackson Hole is a less expensive, incredible burger place where the burgers are huge and come with every topping you can think of. Other restaurants on Bell include Press 195, Bareburger and Thai 101 – thought the options for food spots seem unending once you’re there.

Taking public transit?

Q31 to Bell Blvd./40 Ave. stop

Cherry Valley and Cristina’s – As Johnnies, our love for Double J’s sandwiches goes hand-in-hand with our experience at SJU. However, it isn’t the only spot to get a delicious sandwich in Queens! Both Cherry Valley and Cristina’s are located in Whitestone and have what seem to be endless menus. Want recommendations? The Heart Attack is one of the most delicious (and popular) sandwiches at Cristina’s, while the Coyote at Cherry Valley is a scrumptious choice.

Taking public transit?

Q46 to the Q76 to 150th St.

Cherry Valley: 1229 150th St., Whitestone, NY

Cristina’s: 1237150th St., Whitestone, NY

Alley Pond Park – This park, located in Little Neck, has much to offer, and isn’t like your typical park. There’s a ropes adventure course featuring zip lines and climbing walls. Along with that, there’s an environmental center, hiking trails, and of course, plenty of courts for various sports.

Taking public transit?

Q30 to Horace Harding Expy./231st St.

Little Neck Bay, L.I.E., Union Tpke., between Springfield Blvd., Douglaston Pkwy., Hanford St.

Queens

AMC Fresh Meadows – When a rainy day rolls around and you want to get out, head to AMC in Fresh Meadows for a movie. This theater is a short distance from SJU on the bus, and AMC even offers discounted tickets to St. John’s students!

Taking public transit?

Q30 to Horace Harding Expy./190th St.

Fresh Meadows Shopping Center, Shopping Center 11365AA, 190-02 Horace Harding Expy.

Taqueria Coatzingo – Head out to Jackson Heights for a taste of authentic Mexican food at Taqueria Coatzingo. From tacos to burritos to tortas, this restaurant is sure to have something to satisfy your craving. Not only will you get a lot of food, but it’s also affordable, and delicious!

Taking public transit?

Q46 to Kew Gardens for the E/F trains to Roosevelt Ave.

7605 Roosevelt Ave,

Jackson Heights