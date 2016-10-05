Yummy Fall Treats Recipes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I think it is safe to say autumn is finally here! With the breezy, cooler weather comes delicious treats! Incorportating pumpkin spice or caramel into hot chocolate or cupcakes is a great way to embrace the colder weather. My favorite easy fall treats are below along with some recipes. Get baking! • Caramel White Hot Chocolate (Absolute Favorite) • Peanut Butter Cupcakes • Cinnamon Donuts (Find them when you go apple/pumpkin picking!) • Apple Cider Float • White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies • Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte You can find all of these recipes on my Pinterest Board! (@Samzab23)

Caramel White Hot Chocolate Ingredients:

8oz. White Chocolate Chips 2 tbsp Caramel 1tbsp Vanilla Extract 4 cups Milk Grounded Cinnamon (optional) Whip cream(optional, but delicious) Instructions: – Melt white chocolate in the microwave for 30 sec. intervals and stir thoroughly! – Boil milk on the stove until warm/hot at a low level and stir (Watch it carefully so it does not burn) – Place all the ingredients into a cute mug or mason jar (stir thoroughly) and top it off with whip cream and a dash of cinnamon!

Peanut Butter and Cinnamon Mini Cupcakes Ingredients:

Vanilla Cake Mix (eggs, vegetable oil) Vanilla Frosting (store bought so it’s faster!) Peanut Butter Chips Grounded Cinnamon Instructions: -Bake vanilla cake mix, but add one or two peanut butter chips into each cupcake before putting into the oven -Wait for cupcakes to cool until frosting -Frost, dash some cinnamon and place some peanut butter or white chocolate chips on top! (Go crazy with decorating!)