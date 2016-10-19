Fall trend alert: Athleisure wear

Now you can roll over in a hoodie and sweatpants looking chic!

Hoodie season is upon us. Cooler temperatures are making students all over campus trade their jean jackets for warmer sweatshirts. The fall season’s staples, the hoodie and the sweatpants, are no longer just for lazy days. They are now for everyday style.

Athletic brands such as Puma, Adidas and Nike created athleisure collections for the fall season. Athleisure is athletic wear that combines style with comfort.

Puma recently partnered with singer and fashion icon, Rihanna, to create FENTY Puma, a women’s athleisure line for the fall. It features breakaway track pants, sweatshirts with extra-long sleeves, furry slides and high top trainers. The line combines basketball streetwear with gothic style.

Adidas released the new Z.N.E. hoodie and sweatpants this season. The hoodie is made with cold weather features, such as a two-layer hood and thumbholes in its sleeve cuffs. Its high funnel neck and tapered athletic fit appeals to male and female urban street-style lovers.

Even the most popular sportswear brand is embracing the athleisure trend. Nike refined their Tech Fleece collection by adding the half-zip sweatshirt and the tech knit bomber jacket to the existing Funnel-Neck Hoodie and the ape styles. Men and women alike can keep warm in these styles.

Feel free to make this trend your own by adding bright colored running sneakers or a leather jacket. The athleisure trend is so versatile; anyone can pull it off.