The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Student Affairs releases letter following the presidential election

Suzanne Ciechalski, Editor-in-Chief
November 21, 2016
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Office of Student Affairs released a letter to the student body regarding services available to students following the presidential election. The letter, sent from Kathryn Hutchinson, the vice-president of Student Affairs, last Wednesday, stated, “We want to be sure that the strong feelings felt on both sides are not expressed through intolerance, intimidation, or discrimination—all of which are inconsistent with our University core values.”

Hutchinson in the email said that the University will continue to encourage open, respectful exchanges, and foster an atmosphere that embodies compassion and concern for others.

‘To help continue to foster such discussions, the Division of Student Affairs will be hosting a series of “pop up” dialogue events. You may follow StJohnsNow on Facebook or Twitter for updates on these events,’ the email said.

In her letter, Hutchinson also reminded students that they are able to contact someone within the division of Student Affairs if they wish to hold an event or dialogue on campus.

The contacts provided by Hutchinson are listed below:

Ending the letter, she said, “If for any reason, you are facing difficulties with sleep, ability to study, or your personal relationships, I encourage you to speak with a member of the Center for Counseling and Consultation: Queens, 718-990-6384; Staten Island, 718-390-4451.”

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
Student Affairs releases letter following the presidential election