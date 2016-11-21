Student Affairs releases letter following the presidential election

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Office of Student Affairs released a letter to the student body regarding services available to students following the presidential election. The letter, sent from Kathryn Hutchinson, the vice-president of Student Affairs, last Wednesday, stated, “We want to be sure that the strong feelings felt on both sides are not expressed through intolerance, intimidation, or discrimination—all of which are inconsistent with our University core values.”

Hutchinson in the email said that the University will continue to encourage open, respectful exchanges, and foster an atmosphere that embodies compassion and concern for others.

‘To help continue to foster such discussions, the Division of Student Affairs will be hosting a series of “pop up” dialogue events. You may follow StJohnsNow on Facebook or Twitter for updates on these events,’ the email said.

In her letter, Hutchinson also reminded students that they are able to contact someone within the division of Student Affairs if they wish to hold an event or dialogue on campus.

The contacts provided by Hutchinson are listed below:

Jackie Lochrie, acting dean of students, 718-990-6568 or [email protected]

James Salnave, associate dean for student development, 718-990-2708 or [email protected]

Eric Finkelstein, director of residence life, 718-990-2417 or [email protected]

Hannah Artiles-Stravers, director of sexual violence outreach, awareness, and response, 718-990-6550 or [email protected]

Ending the letter, she said, “If for any reason, you are facing difficulties with sleep, ability to study, or your personal relationships, I encourage you to speak with a member of the Center for Counseling and Consultation: Queens, 718-990-6384; Staten Island, 718-390-4451.”