The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
View this profile on Instagram

The Torch (@sju_torch) • Instagram photos and videos

Trending Stories
1
Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign

Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

2
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries

Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster

3
Photo Courtesy / ICON and STARS Campaigns

2024 Student Government, Inc. Executive Board Debate Recap

Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Office of Residence Life Implements New Housing Selection Process With Mixed Student Reaction
Malak Kassem and Isabella AthanasiouApril 16, 2024
Torch Photo / Brenden Willsch
SJU to Turn On Air Conditioning Two Days Before Spring Semester Ends
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief • April 15, 2024
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Untangling the Web of Mixed Emotions
Abigail Grieco, Features Editor Emerita • April 15, 2024
Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman
SJU’s Complete Commencement Checklist for College Seniors
Abigail Grieco, Features Editor Emerita • April 14, 2024
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Op-Ed: Arab American Heritage Month Is a Publicity Stunt
Malak Kassem, News Editor • April 12, 2024
Pictured: Albert A. Fox Jr. Torch Photo / Kyler Fox
Op-Ed: Activist Unveils the Truth Behind America’s Cuba Policy
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor • April 12, 2024
Kristen Stewart plays Lou in Love Lies Bleeding. Photo Courtesy / YouTube A24
“Love Lies Bleeding:” A24’s Newest Thriller
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor • April 11, 2024

University Balkan Club Hosts Dr. Fred Cocozzelli on “Western Perspective of the Balkans”

Redesigned student organization holds event on balkan perspective.
Byline photo of Malak Kassem
Malak Kassem, News EditorApril 17, 2024
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem

On April 15, the St. John’s University Balkan Club invited Professor Fred Cocozzelli, director of the Government & Politics program,  to teach and facilitate “a discussion on the dynamics of the Balkans.”  The event started at 2 p.m. and ran for about one hour in Marillac 433A. 

Professor Cocozzelli offered an academic and Western perspective that shines a light on the region that has been in and out of conflict throughout the years. Despite regional wars, Cocozzelli highlights the people, landscape and culture that he has experienced throughout his life. 

The audience was small, with about 10 students in attendance. However, attendees were vocal and represented many countries in the Balkans such as Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Romania. 

Students gathered to learn more about their native Balkan nations and to hear about Cocozzelli’s professional and academic experience. 

Cocozzelli spoke about his dissertation research in Kosovo, where he worked on post-conflict reconstruction of social welfare institutions. He spoke about his time helping with humanitarian assistance, such as delivering food and water to local families. 

The group discussed several aspects of the Balkans in the past and present, also sharing regional legends, stories and histories. 

“You would see houses burn at night,” said Cocozzelli, explaining that it was an attempt to force people out of their homes in some areas. He explained that it was a war tactic used in and beyond Yugoslavia. 

One student mentioned that he notices some negative connotations being associated with the region, “Did that originate from the conflict?” he asked, referring to the Balkan Wars, which originated more than a century ago.

Professor Cocozzelli then explained the involvement of organized crime within the conflict, which has not only resulted in a negative perception of Balkans but of everywhere else in the world that has experienced similar conflicts. 

“It changed a lot, it’s a very different place,” said Cocozzelli, “If you go to Croatia now, it’s beautiful, it’s really cool.” 

This was one of the first events held by the Balkan Club, which hopes to offer opportunities for Balkan and non-Balkan students alike to learn more about the region and culture. 

Sophia Feeney, co-president of the St. John’s Balkan Society, explained that she has spoken to Balkan students on campus who are homesick and would benefit from such a community that isn’t solely dedicated to one Balkan country. 

“I think there is a very large Balkan community even though not a lot of people see it,” said Pavlina Stefanova, the second co-president of the organization. 

“I think having a Balkan club unites everyone together because everyone has similar cultures, but there are some tiny differences. Having a club like this brings everyone together to learn about those differences.”

Feeney also highlighted that the club does not only exist to serve as a space for the Balkan community but also to teach people about “who we are and what we stand for.” 

The focus on uniting the entire Balkan community is really important to both presidents, who want to see an organization that resembles the Arab Student Association that “brings people with similar cultures together to really just unite and have fun.” 

The organization is planning on having a movie night and picnic for upcoming events.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Office of Residence Life Implements New Housing Selection Process With Mixed Student Reaction
Torch Photo / Brenden Willsch
SJU to Turn On Air Conditioning Two Days Before Spring Semester Ends
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
Unique Dining Experience Teaches St. John’s Students Practical Interviewing Skills
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival
Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign
Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections
SJU students gathered on the Great Lawn to watch the solar eclipse. Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
St. John’s University Students Celebrate the Solar Eclipse
About the Contributor
Malak Kassem, News Editor
Malak Kassem is a third-year journalism student serving as the News Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. She has previously been on the editorial board as Opinion Editor for the Fall 2023 semester. When she's not writing for The Torch, Malak loves going for long walks and baking. Malak can be reached at [email protected].
© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *