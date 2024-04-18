Swae Lee to Headline 2024 Stormin’ Loud

Rapper Swae Lee will headline 2024 Stormin’ Loud, according to an Instagram post by the St. John’s University Student Programming Board, Campus Activities and Resident Student Association. The artist, best known for the duo Rae Sremmurd with Slim Jxmmi, will perform at the April 26 event on the Great Lawn.

Lee, or Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, originates from Tupelo, Mississippi and has been a hit-maker for close to a decade.

Tracks including “Black Beatles,” “Sunflower feat. Post Malone,” “This Could Be Us” and “Unforgettable feat. French Montana” are just a few of Lee’s best-known songs. He boasts over 39,000,000 monthly Spotify Listeners.

Lee is joined by special guest Cash Cobain, known for songs like “Fisherrr” and “Dunk Contest.” The artist has over 800,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

The event will also feature student group performances, including Sensación, L.I.V.E. Dance Crew and RAAZ, the top three performers voted at the April 13 Battle of the Orgs competition at Accepted Students Day.

In an April 10 email to all SJU students, the Stormin’ Loud Committee outlined ticketing policies, general information and other attractions.

Tickets are free for all students, but mandatory upon entry. The event also features paid ticket tiers, including Orange or Purple VIP packages that go for $40 and $55, respectively. For more information, click here.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m.