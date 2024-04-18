The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Swae Lee to Headline 2024 Stormin’ Loud

The rapper will perform with special guest Cash Cobain.
Byline photo of Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-ChiefApril 18, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Swae Lee

 

Rapper Swae Lee will headline 2024 Stormin’ Loud, according to an Instagram post by the St. John’s University Student Programming Board, Campus Activities and Resident Student Association. The artist, best known for the duo Rae Sremmurd with Slim Jxmmi, will perform at the April 26 event on the Great Lawn. 

Lee, or Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, originates from Tupelo, Mississippi and has been a hit-maker for close to a decade. 

Tracks including “Black Beatles,” “Sunflower feat. Post Malone,” “This Could Be Us” and “Unforgettable feat. French Montana” are just a few of Lee’s best-known songs. He boasts over 39,000,000 monthly Spotify Listeners. 

Lee is joined by special guest Cash Cobain, known for songs like “Fisherrr” and “Dunk Contest.” The artist has over 800,000 monthly Spotify listeners. 

The event will also feature student group performances, including Sensación, L.I.V.E. Dance Crew and RAAZ, the top three performers voted at the April 13 Battle of the Orgs competition at Accepted Students Day. 

In an April 10 email to all SJU students, the Stormin’ Loud Committee outlined ticketing policies, general information and other attractions. 

Tickets are free for all students, but mandatory upon entry. The event also features paid ticket tiers, including Orange or Purple VIP packages that go for $40 and $55, respectively. For more information, click here

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. 
About the Contributor
Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief
 

Olivia is a senior journalism student currently serving as The Torch’s Editor-in-Chief. She previously served as Managing Editor for two years. She's also written for amNewYork, Bronx Times and QNS. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an undergraduate writing consultant at the University Writing Center. She loves to watch St. John's Basketball, exploring New York City and matcha lattes!

Olivia can be reached at [email protected]  
