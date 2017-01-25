Trump begins his presidency

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Friday, Jan. 20, finalizing his path into the Oval Office. The businessman made history as the only president elected without having previously held public office.

During his inaugural speech, Trump stated, “We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.”

He reiterated his campaign message of handing back power to the American people, blaming Washington’s establishment politics for issues the nation faces.

“January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again,” Trump said.

The inaugural crowd numbered in the hundreds of thousands, while TV viewership was around 30 million, according to Politico.

While admonishing politicians “who are all talk and no action,” Trump said, “We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.”

Despite Trump’s statements that he will work for all Americans, protests against his presidency erupted in downtown Washington which led to over 200 arrests and injured six police officers, according to CNN.

“This election was an intense one and although I did not support either candidate, I hope Donald Trump limits the role of government in the social and economic lives of individuals,” junior Government and Politics major, Rumman Rafsan said.

Trump promised Americans that they will “never be ignored again” and ended his speech on the message that led to his victory. “Together, we will make America great again.”

“I think this is one of the biggest wake up calls ever. This inauguration is only the first page of what is sure to be one of the most controversial chapters in our country’s history,” junior Risk Management & Insurance major, Gabriela Staniszewski said.

“I only hope that instead of letting Trump’s presidency further divide us,” Staniszewski said. “The American people will come together to fight for what’s right.”