St. John’s welcomes six new graduate programs
July 23, 2017
St. John’s is stepping up their game for graduate students with six additional graduate programs spanning four colleges.
In an effort to prepare students for greater career opportunities, the university announced six new programs— four are online, one is on the Queens campus and one is both online and in Queens, according to the Office of Marketing and Communications.
The new programs include:
- Ph.D. in Literacy (The School of Education); online
- Master of Business Administration (The Peter J. Tobin College of Business); online
- A relaunch of the Master of Professional Studies in Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Leadership (College of Professional Studies); online
- Advanced Certificate in Management for Information Professionals (St. John’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences); online
- Advanced Certificate in Theological Studies for those who already possess a master’s degree in theology or a related field (St. John’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences); combination of online and Queens campus
- Master of Arts in Speech-Language Pathology with a Bilingual Extension (St. John’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences); Queens campus
The mix of online and on campus programs offers students a wider array of opportunities to earn their degree while at the same time working and beginning to tackle their field of study.
“Online courses and programs are an increasingly popular option for SJU graduate students,” Elizabeth Ciabocchi, Vice Provost for Digital Learning and Executive Director of Online Learning and Services, said in an email to the Torch.
“The new online graduate program offerings in fall 2017 meet the needs of working adults and professionals—both within and outside of the New York City region—who want to earn a St. John’s degree but are unable to be on campus physically due to other commitments and priorities in their lives,” she added.
With the addition of these new programs, this brings the number of graduate programs at St. John’s to 109.
