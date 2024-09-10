The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Fall Activities Fair Showcases 150+ Campus Organizations

Students gathered on The Great Lawn to build connections and become more involved in campus life.
Byline photo of Isabella Athanasiou
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News EditorSeptember 10, 2024
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou

St. John’s University hosted its annual Fall Activities Fair on Monday, bringing students together on the Great Lawn from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to explore over 150 SGI-recognized student organizations and department groups. 

The fair provided a glimpse into campus life with tables and booths set up across the lawn, representing a diverse range of interests and activities. Students had the opportunity to interact directly with club representatives, learn about upcoming events and sign up for different organizations including sororities, fraternities, honor societies and sports clubs.

The University’s Division of Student Success was present at the event, offering ice cream at their booth. Additionally, a bounce house was set up for students to enjoy throughout the fair.

Preparation for the fair began well in advance, with groups carefully planning their displays and booths. Elwood Roberts, secretary of Red House, explained that the organization, a campus fashion group, had “facetimed” over the summer to prepare for the event.

“We all met in person to begin the process of setting up our booth because we had a lot of physical things we wanted to bring,” Roberts said. “We also have a sponsor for this year and are giving out perfume samples, so we needed to orchestrate all of that.”

Jason Gutierrez, vice president of SJU Runs, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to connect with potential new members. Their new organization caters to students interested in group running and walking and made its first appearance at last year’s Spring Activities Fair. 

SJU Runs hosts group running and walking events.
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou

“We just want as much engagement as we can get,” said Gutierrez. “We want people to come have fun, do some exercise and make some new friends.”

Encouraging participation in future events, Madison Traverzo, recruitment chair of Theta Phi Alpha, emphasized the usefulness of the fair to all students.

“I always come every year, and not just because I have a table,” Traverzo said. “I come because it is so cool seeing all of the organizations and clubs and new ones that you don’t even know about.”

Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou

“I think it is useful for every student to come out and see.”

Additional information regarding student organizations and clubs can be found on the University’s website.

Print this Story
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
St. John’s University Debuts St. Vincent Health Sciences Center
Photo Courtesy / YouTube BIG EAST Conference
St. John’s Athletic Director Mike Cragg Out After Six Years
Team DaSilva playing Team Carey/ Founder's Village in Volleyball on the Freshman Quad. Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Battle of the Buildings Unleashes Campus Rivalry in Epic Student Showdown
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
Asian and Pacific-American Heritage Month Celebration Concludes with “The Debut”
Students line up for the 75-foot Ferris Wheel. (Torch Photo / James Williams)
Swae Lee and Cash Cobain Rock the Great Lawn at Stormin’ Loud 2024
SJU students and faculty walked through campus and held signs in protest of the on-campus Starbucks and Burger King. Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
St. John’s University Students and Faculty Rally In Solidarity With Palestine
About the Contributor
Isabella Athanasiou
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor
Isabella is a sophomore journalism student serving her first year as Assistant News Editor for The Torch. Outside of The Torch, she is a published poet and is working on a poetry collection of her own. Aside from writing, she enjoys playing guitar, listening to music and hanging out with friends. Isabella can be reached at [email protected].
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal