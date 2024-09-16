The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

SJU Invites Global Scholars for a Conversation Discussing the ‘Tyranny of Efficiency’

Experts discuss issues like surveillance, violence and disturbances in the journalism industry.
Byline photo of Malak Kassem
Malak Kassem, News EditorSeptember 16, 2024
Torch Photos / Malak Kassem, Sara Kiernan

St. John’s University and the Institute for International Communication organized a virtual panel on the “Tyranny of Efficiency and the Seduction of Convenience” on September 13th at 9 a.m. Dr. Elisabeth Fondren, Assistant Professor of Journalism in the Division of Mass Communication at St. John’s, moderated the event.

Professors and scholars from around the world gathered in the digital space to address the evolving technology industry, the increased convenience it brings to daily life and the drawbacks that come with it. 

Panelists included Dr. David Lyon of Queen’s University in Ontario, Dr. Will Mari of Louisiana State University, Dr. Natalie Byfield of St. John’s University and Dr. Thomas Bauer of the University of Vienna. 

“We think that, given the growth of convenience as a way of life and ideal, especially in the West, and especially through technological innovations, warrants our exploration,” Fondren said. “Why are we so fixated on the promise of smooth and effortless efficiency?” 

Lyon, a surveillance expert, came prepared with a research focus dissecting “whether surveillance can ever promote human flourishing.” 

He raised several concerns including the rise of convenience in correlation with corporate monopoly and government data, citing Amazon’s constant developments targeting consumers longing for further convenience, such as Ring, Amazon’s doorbell with a video monitoring feature. He explained that such products continue to feed into Amazon’s growth while tracking consumers’ spending habits and lifestyles to target them with more products. Because companies like Amazon continue to produce products across all sectors, they become dangerously close to a monopoly. 

He also explained how the Canadian government utilized mobile data to geographically track COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, which invades peoples’ privacy. 

“No one is not under surveillance today,” Lyon said.

Changing the pace, Dr. Mari presented his research on the internet’s effect on the news industry, “The industry itself was having a hard time paying for itself as early as the early 2000’s,” Mari said. 

While the news industry has seen disturbances throughout history, such as the early days of radio and cable, the internet is by far the most “severe.” 

“In the beginning, there wasn’t a lot of innovation when it came to journalism,” Mari said, which is why newsrooms struggled early on. They simply failed to adapt as soon as the change came. 

According to the Pew Research Center, newsroom employment fell by 57% from 2008 through 2020, however, employment at digital-native newsrooms rose by 144% in the same time frame.  Mari also mentioned major success stories like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, which have flourished in the digital age. 

But while “convenience is tempting and hard to resist, it doesn’t mean it is all bad,” said Fondren. 

Through their presentations and research, panelists agree with the notion that the convenience that technology brings in the digital age can bring disturbances and challenges.

For more information on the University’s Institute for International Communication, click here.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
University officials, donors and staff join Rev. Brian Shanley in a symbolic dedication ceremony. Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
St. John’s Holds Official Dedication for St. Vincent Health Sciences Center
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Fall Activities Fair Showcases 150+ Campus Organizations
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
St. John’s University Debuts St. Vincent Health Sciences Center
Photo Courtesy / YouTube BIG EAST Conference
St. John’s Athletic Director Mike Cragg Out After Six Years
Team DaSilva playing Team Carey/ Founder's Village in Volleyball on the Freshman Quad. Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Battle of the Buildings Unleashes Campus Rivalry in Epic Student Showdown
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
Asian and Pacific-American Heritage Month Celebration Concludes with “The Debut”
About the Contributor
Malak Kassem
Malak Kassem, News Editor
Malak Kassem is a third-year journalism student serving as the News Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. She has previously been on the editorial board as Opinion Editor for the Fall 2023 semester. When she's not writing for The Torch, Malak loves going for long walks and baking. Malak can be reached at [email protected].
Donate to The Torch
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal