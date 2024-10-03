The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

SJU to Offer Free GrubHub+ Membership to All Students

The extension allows students to use Flex Dollars to order locally.
Byline photo of Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 3, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube The Rideshare Guy
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

St. John’s University students now have access to a free GrubHub+ membership, per an email sent to the University community on Oct. 3. The new addition also allows students and staff to use flex dollars — money added to Storm Cards — on the app to order food from local restaurants. 

The email, sent by executive director of conference and auxiliary services Scott Lemperle, said that students can utilize “unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders through graduation with the membership.”

 The membership normally runs for $9.99 monthly with free delivery for orders over $12 at GrubHub+ eligible restaurants. 

To access the service, the email provided a step-by-step guide. 

Download the GrubHub app and make an account with your University email. After signing in, go to the “campus dining” tab on the account page, select your campus and add your Storm Card as a payment option to access the flex dollars.

In addition to well-known chains like McDonald’s and Popeyes, a variety of local favorites are eligible for GrubHub+ discounts. These include Bagel Oasis, known for its fresh bagels and breakfast options, and Go Detox Juice Bar & Grill, a popular spot for healthy meals and smoothies. Other local establishments may be added over time, expanding students’ dining choices without the need to leave campus or incur additional delivery costs.

Premium service for food carrier apps was one of the promises the current Student Government, Inc. executive board ran on. 

The initiative brings advantages to students while also supporting local establishments in the Queens community. For more information, click here

