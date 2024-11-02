St. John’s University Celebrates Día de Los Muertos

St. John’s University celebrated Día de Los Muertos on Oct. 31 with a multi-part event, starting with a prayer service at 12:50 p.m. in St. Thomas More Church. The celebration continued at 1:50 p.m. at the D’Angelo Center (DAC), where attendees enjoyed traditional dishes, face painting, marigold making and lotería games.

Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a three-day celebration rooted in Mexican culture that honors deceased loved ones. The holiday begins on Oct. 31, known as All Hallows’ Eve, when families prepare to welcome back the spirits of people who have passed.

The following day, Nov. 1, is All Saints Day, dedicated to honoring children who have passed. The celebration finishes on Nov. 2, or All Souls Day, when all deceased adults are honored.

The event was hosted by St. John’s Latina Sorority Oh So Fly ΛΠΧ, RISE, Campus Ministry, Hispanic Ministry and the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA), bringing together multiple campus organizations to promote cultural understanding within the University community.

University Chaplain Hugo Medellin, who led the prayer service, shared the significance of the holiday as a time of remembrance and hope.

“In the church, it is the celebration of resurrection,” Medellin said. “It is not just the sadness of someone passing away; it is just remembering them with love, holding onto good memories and praying for them.”

A decorated ofrenda, or altar, was present at both the church and DAC, inviting attendees to add pictures of their deceased loved ones in their memory.

Keira Fleckenstein, a freshman public relations major, said it was one of her favorite parts of the event.

“Putting my grandpa’s picture up definitely meant a lot to me,” Fleckenstein said. “Being Mexican, this holiday holds a special meaning. I am stepping more into my culture now, especially with joining Campus Ministry. Celebrating this, rather than just Halloween, feels more beautiful and meaningful.”

Ulises Garcia Jr., assistant director of first year mentoring programs, spoke about the planning that went into the event and its educational purpose.

“We had weekly meetings to set up this vision,” Garcia Jr. said. “It was mainly about bringing that cultural component to campus and educating folks who may not know about Día de Los Muertos.”

“I myself identify as Mexican-American, but despite that, I never celebrated Día de Los Muertos growing up. It wasn’t until I went to my undergraduate institution where it was celebrated annually that I was exposed to it. I think it is a beautiful way to honor those who have transitioned and to make death seem less scary.”

Aleena Alduenda, junior psychology major and president of Oh So Fly ΛΠΧ emphasized the importance of the event in fostering cultural awareness at St. John’s.

“I think it is important because not only is it fun, but it’s an educational opportunity,” Alduenda said. “If you have the chance to learn about other cultures, it’s always beneficial.”

The event concluded at 3:15 p.m., marking St. John’s biggest Día de Los Muertos celebration to date, with attendees lingering to reflect on the day’s traditions.