We Surveyed 100 Johnnies Ahead of the Presidential Election. Here’s How They Responded.

A Torch survey of 100 students found that St. John’s University students are in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election. However, polls suggest a close race.

The survey, held from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, asked undergraduate students about their political views, candidate choices and Election Day predictions. The survey was made completely anonymous to encourage participation. Students were contacted through a combination of email, social media and in-person outreach efforts. An estimated 500 people are believed to have come across the poll based on information from email list numbers and in-person outreach estimates, with 101 responses. One response was not included in the data, as the respondent was not an undergraduate student.

Students were asked about their political views. Options included very left-leaning, somewhat left-leaning, moderate, very right-leaning and somewhat left-leaning. There was also an option for those who felt they did not identify with any of the choices.

Respondents were also asked who they intend to vote for in Tuesday’s presidential election, as well as who they believe will win.

About 38 respondents identify with left-leaning policies, 32 respondents identify themselves as right-leaning and 23 as moderate. The remaining students surveyed did not identify with any of the choices.

About 43% of those surveyed plan to vote for former President Donald Trump, while 46% intend to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. The remaining plan to either abstain from voting or cast a ballot for an alternative party. 50% believe that Harris will win the race, compared with 41% to Trump. The remaining 9% believe that another candidate will win.

Every school within the University was represented.

According to the data, 36 belong to the Lesley H. and William L. Collins College of Professional Studies (CCPS), 31 respondents belong to the St. John’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 17 belong to the Peter J. Tobin College of Business and eight belong to the School of Education and eight belong to the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS).

The majority of St. John’s College students polled are voting Democrat and mostly believe that Harris will win as well.

Most CCPS students surveyed will also vote for Harris, but more of them believe that Trump will be the next U.S. president. More than half of CCPS students believe that Trump will be the next U.S. president, while less than a third of St. John’s College students do.

Most Tobin students polled plan on voting for Trump and mostly believe that he will win.

The eight students polled at the School of Education are at a 50/50 consensus, with about half voting for either party.

Nearly all eight Pharmacy students are voting for Trump, but less than half believe he will win.

St. John’s is closed for Election Day on Nov. 5. To learn more about how to vote, click here for more information.