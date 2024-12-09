A Look Into the 2024 Winter Carnival Cancellation

St. John’s University’s 33rd annual Winter Carnival tree lighting and fireworks show is canceled, citing several reasons including a statewide burn ban put into effect last month. The Division of Student Success sent an email to all students on Dec. 6 stating that due to “unforeseen circumstances,” including the burn ban, the University decided to cancel the festivities. The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 9.

“The University has been in ongoing communication with multiple NYC agencies and our pyrotechnics vendor regarding the local burn ban that remains in place,” Brian Browne, University spokesperson told The Torch.

“Only when it became irrevocably clear that the burn ban would not be lifted promptly did the event organizers decide to postpone the Dec. 9 event.”

Sophomore nursing major Lauren Chan noted her initial surprise at the cancellation but reflected on the reasons behind the decision.

“It was completely out of the blue, I was actually kind of surprised by it,” Chan said. “But I remember when the fires were happening in New Jersey and Brooklyn, all the fumes were coming here and the whole campus smelt like fire. It went into the dorm halls, the smell was horrid.”

In addition to the burn ban, Browne noted that weather forecasts predict a 90% chance of rain on Monday, which would impact activities like performances by the Kickline team and Voices of Victory chorus.

“With no outdoor event activities and no fireworks, the event program was drastically reduced, and the event organizers felt the overall allure and appeal of the Winter Carnival was diminished,” Browne said.

While the traditional gathering won’t go on as planned, the tree will still be lit this holiday season.

“All New Yorkers must comply with local ordinances and take seriously the drought and the risks and impact of the unprecedented dry conditions it has brought,” Browne said.

“The University recognizes that the Winter Carnival is always a highlight of the Fall Semester and this late cancellation — while disappointing and disruptive — was the best decision made considering the circumstances.”

Jason Philie, a sophomore legal studies major, shared his disappointment over the cancellation, alluding to his attendance at last year’s event.

“I am very disappointed that it’s canceled because I was looking forward to it since it was so cool last year,” Philie said. “I don’t see why they couldn’t just cut the firework part out and just do the tree lighting.”

Instead of the carnival, Student Government, Inc. will host the Winter Carnival Dessert Party at the D’Angelo Center Ballroom on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., complete with performances from the Kickline team.