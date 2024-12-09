The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

A Look Into the 2024 Winter Carnival Cancellation

Administration calls cancellation “best” option, despite student disappointment.
Byline photo of Malak Kassem
Byline photo of Isabella Athanasiou
Malak Kassem and Isabella AthanasiouDecember 9, 2024
While the 2024 Winter Carnival is cancelled, the tree on the Great Lawn is still lit.
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou

St. John’s University’s 33rd annual Winter Carnival tree lighting and fireworks show is canceled, citing several reasons including a statewide burn ban put into effect last month. The Division of Student Success sent an email to all students on Dec. 6 stating that due to “unforeseen circumstances,” including the burn ban, the University decided to cancel the festivities. The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 9.

“The University has been in ongoing communication with multiple NYC agencies and our pyrotechnics vendor regarding the local burn ban that remains in place,” Brian Browne, University spokesperson told The Torch. 

“Only when it became irrevocably clear that the burn ban would not be lifted promptly did the event organizers decide to postpone the Dec. 9 event.”

Sophomore nursing major Lauren Chan noted her initial surprise at the cancellation but reflected on the reasons behind the decision.

“It was completely out of the blue, I was actually kind of surprised by it,” Chan said. “But I remember when the fires were happening in New Jersey and Brooklyn, all the fumes were coming here and the whole campus smelt like fire. It went into the dorm halls, the smell was horrid.”

In addition to the burn ban, Browne noted that weather forecasts predict a 90% chance of rain on Monday, which would impact activities like performances by the Kickline team and Voices of Victory chorus.

“With no outdoor event activities and no fireworks, the event program was drastically reduced, and the event organizers felt the overall allure and appeal of the Winter Carnival was diminished,” Browne said. 

While the traditional gathering won’t go on as planned, the tree will still be lit this holiday season. 

“All New Yorkers must comply with local ordinances and take seriously the drought and the risks and impact of the unprecedented dry conditions it has brought,” Browne said. 

“The University recognizes that the Winter Carnival is always a highlight of the Fall Semester and this late cancellation — while disappointing and disruptive — was the best decision made considering the circumstances.”

Jason Philie, a sophomore legal studies major, shared his disappointment over the cancellation, alluding to his attendance at last year’s event.

“I am very disappointed that it’s canceled because I was looking forward to it since it was so cool last year,” Philie said. “I don’t see why they couldn’t just cut the firework part out and just do the tree lighting.”

Instead of the carnival, Student Government, Inc. will host the Winter Carnival Dessert Party at the D’Angelo Center Ballroom on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., complete with performances from the Kickline team.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$90
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Sensación Celebrates Holiday Season with Social Night Debut
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
St. John’s University Honors Legendary Coach Lou Carnesecca With Funeral Liturgy
Photo Courtesy of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
MTA Holds First Public Webinar on Congestion Pricing
Men's basketball head coach Chris Mullin talks to former men's coach Lou Carnesecca during the unveiling of a statue honoring Joe Lapchick.
Iconic St. John's Figure Lou Carnesecca Dies at 99
Torch Photo / Julia Gonclaves
University Meets With Local Organizations To Solve Pressing Safety Issues in Community Dialogue Group
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Inaugural ‘Johnny Trot’ Raises Funds for Cancer
About the Contributors
Malak Kassem
Malak Kassem, News Editor
Malak Kassem is a third-year journalism student serving as the News Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. She has previously been on the editorial board as Opinion Editor for the Fall 2023 semester. When she's not writing for The Torch, Malak loves going for long walks and baking. Malak can be reached at [email protected].
Isabella Athanasiou
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor
Isabella is a sophomore journalism student serving her first year as Assistant News Editor for The Torch. Outside of The Torch, she is a published poet and is working on a poetry collection of her own. Aside from writing, she enjoys playing guitar, listening to music and hanging out with friends. Isabella can be reached at [email protected].
Donate to The Torch
$90
$500
Contributed
Our Goal