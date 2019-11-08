Men’s Basketball Win Over Mercer

L.J. Figueroa with a chase down block in the first half of the Red Storm's homeowner on Wednesday night.
TORCHPHOTO/NICK BELLO
L.J. Figueroa with a chase down block in the first half of the Red Storm's homeowner on Wednesday night.
TORCHPHOTO/NICK BELLO
TORCHPHOTO/NICK BELLO
L.J. Figueroa with a chase down block in the first half of the Red Storm's homeowner on Wednesday night.
We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.