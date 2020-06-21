Students Move Off Campus Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The Torch documented the move-out process as students returned to a near empty campus for the first time this month since leaving campus in March as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in the United States. Resident students were notified on May 1 that they would be briefly returning to campus in June to retrieve their belongings. These students and their guests (up to two other people) were required to practice social distancing and wear masks and gloves as they acquired their belongings. Only one person could accompany students into their residence hall and they were given a two hour window to clean out their dorm rooms.

Gallery | 10 Photos TORCH PHOTO/DAYRA SANTANA

