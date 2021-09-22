Breaking: 10 Positive Cases on campus, 96% of students have at least one dose of COVID-19

An overwhelming percentage of the student body has received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to new figures released by the University to The Torch.

As of Sept. 21, 96% of the student body has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or is fully vaccinated, University Spokesperson Brian Browne said.

This number is expected to increase over the next week, Browne told the Torch, and students who are not vaccinated should not be on campus “for any reason.”

Currently, there are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 on campus: eight students and two employees, Browne said. Last year, reported cases were disclosed via the Reported Cases tab on the St. John’s Reopens website. Browne said this COVID-19 dashboard will return with updates once a week.

Unlike last school year, there is no current case threshold or NYS requirement that would mandate students transition to online learning.

“Instead, the University is monitoring cases of COVID-19 within our community and engaging in contact tracing to identify potential campus clusters, outbreaks or community spread and is prepared to respond accordingly,” Browne said.

Among other changes from last semester to this fall is the location of testing. The event space in the basement of the D’Angelo Center has been reserved to serve as a COVID-19 testing center. Last semester, it was in Taffner Field House.

As per the updated announcement of required vaccines and masks before this semester, “All St. John’s non-degree, undergraduate, graduate, and professional students must present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes, visit campus, be employed as a student worker, and participate in campus activities this fall.” Fully vaccinated students do have the choice to wear a mask outdoors, but it is encouraged to wear a mask at events or off campus settings, and it is required in all campus buildings. These guidelines are said to be revised by the end of September.