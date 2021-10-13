COVID-19 Update: 17 students withdrawn for no vaccination, no masks for socially distant faculty

17 students were withdrawn from their in-person classes on Oct. 6, 2021 for not following the University’s vaccination requirement. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students was due Aug. 1, 2021 to attend in-person classes, visit campus and participate in campus activities.

“Across the country, we see increasing evidence that those currently unvaccinated continue to be at high risk of acquiring COVID-19 and are the overwhelming majority of new hospitalizations,” University Spokesperson Brian Browne told The Torch. “Our COVID-19 vaccine requirement will be in effect for the Spring 2022 semester.”

With the strict enforcement in the vaccine mandate comes a relaxation – somewhat – of the mask mandate on campus. The University is updating the mask mandate for faculty as it approaches full compliance with the vaccination requirement. Faculty no longer have to wear a mask while teaching as long as they maintain at least six feet apart to practice social distancing. Faculty, administration and staff can remove masks if alone in their work areas and must maintain a safe distance from others. ]

The University will continue to require “everyone to wear masks inside of all campus buildings (unless teaching as noted previously)” according to an internal communication sent via email on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“We hope to review the mask requirements again soon and determine whether they can be further eased depending upon conditions on campus and in our surrounding communities,” the email states.

Further information explaining why the students were withdrawn from in-person classes can be found here.