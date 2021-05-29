Updated+Mask+Guidance+For+Summer+2021

Masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated individuals on St. John’s campuses. This decision will take effect beginning June 1, according to an internal communication sent to the University community on May 26.

In-person classes held during the summer sessions will continue to follow social distancing protocols, but fully vaccinated students and employees will not be required to wear face masks. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear face coverings on campus.

Vaccinated students can upload their proof of vaccination using the Medicat Icon after signing into the University portal.

“The decision to wear a face covering remains a personal choice and no one should be pressured,” the email stated. Nevertheless, face coverings will continue to be mandatory for unvaccinated individuals on campus during the summer sessions.

According to the CDC, individuals are considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or after the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. The CDC announced that masks and physical distancing are no longer required once individuals are fully vaccinated, but individuals are still subject to local/federal regulations. New York State officially adopted some of these CDC recommendations as of May 19.

“We will monitor federal, state and local public health guidance and provide updated information prior to the beginning of the fall semester,” the email stated.