The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

A+screenshot+of+the+interaction+between+Nick+Sandmann+of+Covington+Catholic+High+School+and+Nathan+Phillips+elder+of+the+Omaha+Tribe.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

A screenshot of the interaction between Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School and Nathan Phillips elder of the Omaha Tribe.

A screenshot of the interaction between Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School and Nathan Phillips elder of the Omaha Tribe.

Photo Attribution/YouTube Screenshot/KC Noland

A screenshot of the interaction between Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School and Nathan Phillips elder of the Omaha Tribe.

Photo Attribution/YouTube Screenshot/KC Noland

Photo Attribution/YouTube Screenshot/KC Noland

A screenshot of the interaction between Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School and Nathan Phillips elder of the Omaha Tribe.

Andreina Rodriguez, Staff Writer
February 6, 2019
Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As readers and writers, we’re responsible for the stories we read and how exactly we choose to interpret them. We can either take one story as it is, without further question, or we can aim to know more.

On Jan. 18, when students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky traveled to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. for the March for Life rally, an Indigenous People’s March was also being held.

Conflict arose after a viral video spread about a Native American man, Nathan Phillips and a young white student, Nick Sandmann, coming face to face with one another as Phillips beat his ceremonial hand drum in prayer. Sandmann appeared to be smirking at Phillips while being surrounded by a crowd of his high school peers.

Many people that reacted to the video interpreted the student’s apparent smirking as a taunting look towards Phillips that generated feelings of disgust.

How come?  Well, people also took notice of his hat; a clear representation of where the student’s support lies politically.

The Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat is a symbol that reminds people of our current president’s views. It’s difficult to forget his discriminative history, especially toward Native Americans in this case.

For example, in October of 2018, Trump called Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.” Another instance was in 2000, when he paid  $1 million worth of ads portraying the Mohawk Indian tribe as cocaine traffickers, according to Washington Monthly.

This encounter is now an add-on to Trump’s bias considering he undoubtedly defended accusations of Sandmann harassing Phillips and claimed the student was actually being treated unfairly as was  reported by the Washington Post.

It’s with the red hat that we assume who Sandmann is and what he stands for.

The smirk has become a topic of conversation that makes us think about our initial reactions before diving deeper into really knowing the whole story.

While Sandmann states his expression was actually a smile rather than a smirk in his Today interview , Phillips interpreted it as a look of injustice toward him.

There are constant opposing views that continue to divide us as people, especially with a story like this that has  developed based on absolute judgement.

As important as it is to understand our emotions in regards to any injustice, it’s easy to forget about our investigative integrity, especially in this case of a story that was also a conversation of “fake news.” We should be able to develop an understanding about what we know by gaining more knowledge about our society and how we decide to be within it.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    Flames of the Torch: On the University’s responsibility to allocate funds appropriately

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    Is Legalizing Marijuana the Right Move for N.Y.?

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    The Misappropriation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    The Recent Gillette Ad Is What We Needed

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    The Power Behind an Ad

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    The Power Behind an Ad

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    Flames of the Torch: On Student Press Freedom Day

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    Seasonal Depression

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    Is the weather affecting my mental health?

  • The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March

    Opinion

    Seasonal Depression

Navigate Right
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University
The Message Behind Covington Catholic Vs.The Indigenous People March