U.S. Open Champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic Make Tennis History

With the U.S. Open completed, women’s singles winner Coco Gauff and men’s singles winner Novak Djokovic have climbed the ranks; with Gauff on the young end of the spectrum and Djokovic on the older, both players have made history with their wins at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

On Sept. 9, American sixth seeded Coco Gauff conquered second seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a rocky-started match. After losing the first set, 2-6, the 19-year old shook off her early match nerves and rallied to win the next two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.

Winning her first-ever major championship, Gauff now has Grand Slam titles after losing this first set to Sabalenka. Her presence on the court was energizing, and it was clear that the crowd stood behind the young yet powerful player.

Gauff entered the U.S. Open as No. 6, with many doubts and negative comments thrown her way. In response, the poised 19-year-old used naysayers as motivation for her tough and precise playing. In her celebratory victory speech, Gauff said that “those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were adding gas to it. Now I’m burning so bright.”

Despite her loss on Saturday, Sabalenka will now become the new world No. 1, while Gauff climbs the ranks from No. 6 to No. 3.

With this well-earned match and trophy comes a change in history for Gauff: she becomes the tenth teenager to win the U.S. Open’s women’s singles title as well as the youngest American — both male and female — to do so since 1999 when Serena Williams won. She is also the third American teenager to win the tournament.

On Sept. 10, second seeded Novak Djokovic defeated third seeded Daniil Medvedev in a constantly teetering match. As two strong defensive players, the score alternated with each rally.

Djokovic commanded the court, quickly learning Medvedev’s stances and abilities when it came to the match, allowing him to conquer the match in the minimum of three sets, scoring 6-3, 7-6 and 6-3.

Heading into the match, there was no doubt that Djokovic would put up a fight. The Serbian had previously won 23 major titles and was striving for his 24th.

Medvedev played an incredible game against Djokovic’s Wimbledon conqueror Carlos Alcaraz, leading viewers to believe the match to be a great one — and it was.

Like Sabalenka, Djokovic will regain his position as No. 1, surpassing the current No. 1, Alcaraz. Medvedev will remain as No. 3.

With this win, Djokovic has made history alongside Gauff. He has now become the oldest champion of this event at 37-years-old, and has tied the record for the most major titles at 24 — something that not even the well-renowned Roger Federer and Serena Williams could do, as they only reached 23.

Currently, Djokovic is leading the national team of Serbia in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals (Group Stage), taking place Sept. 12-17 in Valencia, Spain. Just as Djokovic’s Finals wrap up, Gauff’s next tournament begins at the WTA Guadalajara Open from Sept. 17-23. However, the next time the two players will take part in another Grand Slam Tournament will be in January, beginning with the Australian Open.