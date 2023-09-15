St. John’s Basketball Releases 2023-2024 Big East Schedule

The Big East Conference released its 2023-2024 Men’s Basketball schedule Friday, which includes all matchups for its 11 teams. Rick Pitino and the Red Storm plan to increase conference games played at bigger arenas, such as Madison Square Garden and UBS Arena.

Six out of the 10 home games hosted by St. John’s will be held at Madison Square Garden, a noticeable increase from the 2022-2023 season that included four regular season games.

The Johnnies’ conference schedule begins Dec. 20 against Xavier University at Carnesecca Arena. This will be one of two games at Carnesecca throughout all Big East play; the other being on Jan. 2 versus Butler University.

The Red Storm will additionally hold two non-conference games at The Garden: The Gavitt Games versus Michigan on Nov. 13 and against Fordham University on Feb. 18.

Increasing games played at the Garden was part of Pitino’s plan. “[My] vision is to play every game at Madison Square Garden conference-wise,” he said during his introductory press conference. “Carnesecca Arena is not big enough for the brand of basketball we are going to build.”

The remaining two home games hosted by St. John’s will be held at UBS Arena against DePaul University on Feb. 6 and Seton Hall on Feb. 18.

The Red Storm’s opening day is Nov. 7 against Stony Brook University at Carnesecca Arena.

St. John’s Big East Conference Schedule:

Xavier University on Dec. 20*

University of Connecticut on Dec. 23

Butler University on Jan. 2*

Villanova University on Jan. 6

Providence College on Jan. 10*

Creighton University on Jan. 13

Seton Hall University on Jan. 16

Marquette University on Jan. 20*

Villanova University on Jan. 24*

Xavier University on Jan. 31

University of Connecticut on Feb. 3*

DePaul University on Feb. 6*

Marquette University on Feb. 10

Providence College on Feb. 13

Seton Hall University on Feb. 18*

Georgetown University on Feb. 21

Creighton University on Feb. 25*

Butler University on Feb. 28

DePaul University on March 5

Georgetown University on March 3*

*Home games





