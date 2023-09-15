The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

St. John’s Basketball Releases 2023-2024 Big East Schedule

The Red Storm will play 10 games at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”
Sara Kiernan, Sports & Photo EditorSeptember 15, 2023
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

The Big East Conference released its 2023-2024 Men’s Basketball schedule Friday, which includes all matchups for its 11 teams. Rick Pitino and the Red Storm plan to increase conference games played at bigger arenas, such as Madison Square Garden and UBS Arena. 

Six out of the 10 home games hosted by St. John’s will be held at Madison Square Garden, a noticeable increase from the 2022-2023 season that included four regular season games.

The Johnnies’ conference schedule begins Dec. 20 against Xavier University at Carnesecca Arena. This will be one of two games at Carnesecca throughout all Big East play; the other being on Jan. 2 versus Butler University. 

The Red Storm will additionally hold two non-conference games at The Garden: The Gavitt Games versus Michigan on Nov. 13 and against Fordham University on Feb. 18. 

Increasing games played at the Garden was part of Pitino’s plan. “[My] vision is to play every game at Madison Square Garden conference-wise,” he said during his introductory press conference. “Carnesecca Arena is not big enough for the brand of basketball we are going to build.” 

The remaining two home games hosted by St. John’s will be held at UBS Arena against DePaul University on Feb. 6 and Seton Hall on Feb. 18.

The Red Storm’s opening day is Nov. 7 against Stony Brook University at Carnesecca Arena. 

St. John’s Big East Conference Schedule:

Xavier University on Dec. 20*

University of Connecticut on Dec. 23

Butler University on Jan. 2*

Villanova University on Jan. 6

Providence College on Jan. 10*

Creighton University on Jan. 13

Seton Hall University on Jan. 16

Marquette University on Jan. 20*

Villanova University on Jan. 24*

Xavier University on Jan. 31

University of Connecticut on Feb. 3*

DePaul University on Feb. 6*

Marquette University on Feb. 10

Providence College on Feb. 13

Seton Hall University on Feb. 18*

Georgetown University on Feb. 21

Creighton University on Feb. 25*

Butler University on Feb. 28

DePaul University on March 5

Georgetown University on March 3*

*Home games



About the Contributor
Sara Kiernan, Sports & Photo Editor
Sara is a senior journalism student serving as the Sports Editor & Photo Editor. She is minoring in government and politics and is a sister of Phi Sigma Sigma's epsilon omicron chapter. She has been able to take photos at some amazing places including the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. If she is not taking photos on the court or writing, she has an iced coffee in hand with friends, walking around the city or watching any sports game that is on! LETS GO YANKEES!  Sara can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected] 

  • L

    Lenny AksSep 15, 2023 at 2:58 pm

    Never had a guy like Zuby 6’9″ 250 lbs. If he is effective, St John’s has unlimited potential. It does not matter when we play the better teams, the Big East is loaded. Ejiofor.

