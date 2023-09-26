Volleyball Begins Big East Play with Back-to-Back Sweeps

The Red Storm got their conference play-off to a great start this past weekend, beating both UConn and Providence College 3-0 at Carnesecca Arena.

Set scores on Friday against UConn were 25-18, 25-13 and 25-13.

The Red Storm got the first three points of the match with a kill from sophomore outside hitter Erin Jones and two from sophomore middle blocker Ludovica Zola. They held the lead until UConn tied the set at 6-6 with a service ace. Both teams would go back and forth until the Huskies benefited on a St. John’s hitting error, leading 11-10. The Red Storm then rallied a comeback, earning 10 out of the next 11 points. UConn came as close as within six with a service ace, but their offense was not enough.

The second set began with a kill from UConn, and the teams exchanged points until St. John’s led 5-4. They held this lead, scoring nine consecutive points after multiple attacking errors from UConn, bringing the score to 19-9. UConn was unable to respond, and sophomore middle blocker Magda Strambowska finished the set with a kill, bringing the score to 25-13.

UConn scored the first two points of the final set until the Red Storm came back, bringing the score to 4-3. They would hold this lead for the rest of the set, but the Huskies remained within striking distance until St. John’s rallied for five straight points, getting three consecutive kills from Jones. UConn earned the next point, with the Red Storm scoring the next seven. Junior setter Wiktoria Kowalczyk got two aces, bringing the third to set point. Senior middle blocker Eleonora Tosi had the final kill.

Jones led the offense with 18 kills and Zola had five blocks at the net for the Red Storm. Freshman libero Rashanny Solano Smith provided excellent defense throughout the match, making back-to-back diving saves in the third set.

Providence proved to be a tougher matchup for the Red Storm, but they prevailed in three sets, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-18.

Zola had the first kill of the match, and St. John’s would hold onto this lead throughout the set, although Providence was never far away. Eventually, the Red Storm had a four-point rally, bringing the score to 24-18, with kills from Jones and Zola, an ace by Jones, and a block by Tosi and Zola. Tosi had the final kill.

The Friars held the lead for a good bit of the second set, but St. John’s was able to even the score 11-11. The Red Storm scored the next five points, taking advantage of the Friars’ attacking errors. St. John’s led the rest of the set and scored the final four points with kills from Jones, Tosi and junior outside hitter Giorgia Walther.

The third set was back and forth between the two teams, but after two kills from both Tosi and Zola and an ace by Kowalczyk, the Red Storm pulled away, bringing the score to 16-10. The Friars attempted a comeback, even coming within two points of St. John’s, but it was not enough to reclaim the lead. The match ended with a block by Stambroska and Jones.

Strambrowska had 12 kills, Jones had another 11 and Walthers had 10. Kowalczyk tallied 36 assists.

With the two wins, St. John’s is now 10-4 for the season and 2-0 in conference play.

The Red Storm will continue conference play at home against Seton Hall on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Carnesecca Arena.