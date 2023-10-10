“Rising Storm” Episodes Three and Four: Pitino’s East River Plunge

With the conclusion of “Rising Storm,” fans were finally given their first look at the only two returning members of last year’s squad — team captain Joel Soriano and redshirt sophomore Drissa Traore. Highlighted in episode three, the two focused on what it means to play basketball in New York.

“Being a New York guy and being here for two years, I think what feels different is the urgency,” Traore said.

The Harlem native was seldomly used by the previous coaching staff. After redshirting in his freshman season, Traore only logged 49 total minutes of play last season. Despite his lack of usage, head coach Rick Pitino saw enough potential in Traore to ask him to return instead of opting for the transfer portal.

“I’m the energy guy,” Traore said. “You[‘re] going to be seeing me on and off the court, just being the hype man.”

Much like Traore, Soriano is also looking to put his home back on the basketball map. Growing up in White Plains, New York, he too discussed what it would mean to bring St. John’s back to prominence.

“I want to bring this city back to where it needs to be,” Soriano said. “To be able to do that, to be able to win and give the fans something to root for is something that I want to do.”

Soriano had a breakout season in 2022-23, averaging 15.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, while on his way to the second most double-doubles (25) in the nation. Only Purdue’s Zach Edey (27) recorded more.

The episode ended with the series’ first appearance of basketball royalty, Lou Carnesecca. The former St. John’s head coach was invited by Pitino to speak to the team. The two legends were already familiar with each other, having clashed in Big East Tournaments throughout the late 80s while Pitino was the head coach at Providence.

“[We] had some great games, [and] great moments. To get St. John’s back, it’s going to take the effort of not only the basketball team, not only the coaches but the entire fan base,” Pitino said. “We’ve got to get our fans excited and stimulated about the style of play. We’ve got to get everybody at St. John’s in the athletic department excited about Red Storm basketball.”

Episode four focused on the three players Coach Pitino brought over from last year’s Iona roster. Cruz Davis, Sadiku Ayo and Daniss Jenkins have all experienced what it’s like to play for the Hall of Fame coach.

Davis will be looking for an increased role with the Red Storm. The Plano, Texas native posted a solid freshman season at Iona, averaging 6.5 points per game (PPG) on 41.9% from the field.

“I played for Coach P[itino] last year and I’m used to his coaching style and how he wants to play,” Davis said. “We just want to get better one step at a time, take little steps every day.”

Much like Davis, Ayo is also looking for more opportunities this season. The forward from Ghana logged around 10 minutes per night last season, adding 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

“[Coach Pitino] is someone that will challenge you every single day,” Ayo said. “He pushes us every single day, no matter what.”

The final Iona addition was Daniss Jenkins. The junior from Dallas, Texas is the early favorite to land the starting point guard job. After missing out on Walter Clayton Jr. in the transfer portal, Jenkins became the next top priority for Coach Pitino.

Last season, Jenkins averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game. His 15.6 PPG would have led all players on the 2022-23 Red Storm.

“Daniss is a guy that impacts the game in so many ways,” associate head coach Steve Masiello said. “In the open court, he’s a dynamic, explosive guard. [He is a] much improved shooter [and] a high level defender.”

The final episode finished with an all-time Rick Pitino quote.

“To be perfectly honest, if we don’t win a national championship, I’m jumping in the East River and ending my career.”

All episodes of “Rising Storm” are now available on Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.