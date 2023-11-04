From Steel City to Skyline: Amber Brown’s Pursuit in the Big Apple

St. John’s Women’s Basketball head coach Joe Tartamella faced a demanding offseason. With the departure of six players to graduation and two to the transfer portal, reshaping his NCAA Tournament-caliber roster became a priority.

Looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season, Tartamella orchestrated significant changes by enlisting four transfers via the portal and incorporating four freshmen into the team.

One standout addition to Tartamella’s ledger is graduate student Amber Brown. The six-foot forward hailing from Monroe, LA spent her entire undergraduate career at the University of Pittsburgh. Starting all 110 games played at Pitt, Brown ranks tenth all-time in career rebounds at the University, averaging nine points and six rebounds per game, boasting a 45.6% shooting accuracy from the floor.

Brown was recruited by Lance White, who exited in March 2023 after five consecutive losing seasons. Despite the change, the forward announced her commitment to SJU on April 6, with Tartamella recognizing her “work ethic on and off the court,” and anticipating her “key role in our success for this upcoming season.”

Brown spoke to The Torch about the recruitment process, saying Tartamella wanted her “to keep that same role and to add it to this team and the leadership he has already.”

Being one of the older members of the team, Brown realizes the impact she carries.

“The older players are helping the younger ones in leadership and our experience,” she said.

She embraces the role of a “backup,” always willing to help captains Unique Drake and Jillian Archer by “leading by example.”

“I make sure I’m first to carry out what they say,” Brown said.

When asked about her expectations for the season, Brown highlights the universal desire “to win” and exceeds Tartamella’s expectations.

“While my main goal is to win, I want to do it the right way. To carry out how Joey T wants us to win,” Brown says. “I want to play gritty and with an edge.”

When asked to describe the team in one word, Brown responded, “determined.”

“The youth are determined to learn, and the older players are determined to buy into the system.”

In August 2023, the team embarked on a foreign tour to Italy and Greece, where they played three games against the European All-Stars, Athena All-Stars and the Aphrodite All-Stars. Brown tells The Torch that the trip “grant[ed] us more bonding time on and off the court,” something “important” to the team’s dynamic.

Beyond basketball, Brown is pursuing a master’s degree in sport management after earning a communications degree in 2023.

Ahead of the team’s home opener against Long Island University on Nov. 6, Brown is ready to make her St. John’s debut at Carnesecca Arena and make her last year of NCAA eligibility count.