New Kids on the Block: Dunlap and Wilcher Energize Men’s Basketball Roster

Since his appointment in April, head coach Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Men’s Basketball coaching staff have exhibited excellence in the transfer portal. In addition to recruiting 10 players from the portal, they’ve welcomed two promising freshman recruits hoping to energize an already talented roster.

Brady Dunlap, a six-foot-seven forward hailing from Newhall, CA, joined SJU after winning his state championship in his senior year of high school at Harvard Westlake — an experience he calls the “greatest feeling of his entire life.”

The former four-star recruit was ranked No. 144 nationally, per 247sports. He verbally committed to Notre Dame in September 2022 but decommitted in January 2023 following head coach Mike Brey’s retirement.

He’s “loved every minute so far” on the team and when asked about his goals for the season, Dunlap told The Torch, “I want to contribute. I will do whatever I can for Coach [Pitino] and the team.”

After facing many injuries, the biggest thing he’s learned so far is the importance of caring for his body.

“Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture is important,” Dunlap said. “I’ve learned so much from these guys. They taught me about preparation outside of practice, like cold tubs and hot showers; I’d never done that before.”

Dunlap has shown his potential in the team’s exhibition games, earning a starting position in the Oct. 29 loss to Pace. Between the two games, Dunlap played 27 minutes, boasting 12 points and four rebounds.

Simeon Wilcher is a six-foot-four guard from Plainfield, NJ. He came in as St. John’s highest-ranked freshman recruit in the last 10 years, since Rysheed Jordan joined the Red Storm. The four-star recruit was a top-10-rated point guard and a top-five prospect in the state. ESPN ranked him as the No. 28 recruit in the class of 2023.

The Roselle Catholic juggernaut initially committed to the University of North Carolina in October 2021 but decommitted in June 2023.

In an interview with The Torch, Wilcher said his experience with the team has been “great” so far.

“They’re great guys to be around,” Wilcher said. “I’ve been able to learn so much from them.”

“As a younger guy, I’m worrying about doing whatever I can to help my team win,” Wilcher said. “I want to win and play my best, giving everything I got [on the court].”

When asked about his goals, Wilcher told The Torch, “I only have one goal, and that is to win. When we win as a team, every personal goal gets accomplished.”

In the team’s first exhibition game vs. Rutgers, Wilcher played 17 minutes. He boasted three points, two rebounds and three assists. The next match against Pace saw him racking up four points and showcasing an impressive dunk.

Brady Dunlap and Simeon Wilcher return to the court Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook at Carnesecca Arena.